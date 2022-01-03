A winning $100,000 ticket in Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold at a Frederick County grocery store.
Ticket #016531 was bought at Martin's Food Market at 400 Gateway Drive, according to the Virginia Lottery.
The winning numbers in the raffle were drawn on Saturday.
The four $1 million tickets are:
Ticket #054138 (bought at Safeway, 1624 Belle View Boulevard, Alexandria)
Ticket #204995 (bought at Sheetz, 2870 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft)
Ticket #254117 (bought at Cedar Mart, 1229 Cedar Road, Chesapeake)
Ticket #479804 (bought at Harris Teeter, 2800 Arctic Avenue, Virginia Beach)
Six additional tickets, including the one sold in Frederick County, each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:
Ticket #125933 (bought at Sunnyside Food Mart, 5527 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway, Mattaponi)
Ticket #190664 (bought at 7-Eleven, 3700 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton)
Ticket #190757 (bought at Wal-Mart Supercenter, 976 Commonwealth Boulevard, Martinsville)
Ticket #307147 (bought at Owen’s Market, 9741 Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike, Goode)
Ticket #446500 (bought at Publix, 3460 Pump Road, Henrico)
Another 500 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website: www.valottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.