WINCHESTER — A ticket purchased at the Rite Aid at 507 Amherst St. won the top prize of $1 million after taxes in the Virginia Lottery's Bank a Million drawing on Wednesday night.
The winning numbers were 1-12-13-23-33-34, and the Bonus Ball number was 16. This ticket matched the first six numbers.
The top prizes in Bank a Million ($1 million, $500,000 and $250,000) are calculated so that winners actually receive the prize amount after federal and state tax withholdings.
The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.
