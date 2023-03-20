BOYCE — Citing family and health concerns, Town Manager David Winsatt has resigned effective April 7.
Boyce Town Council now is searching for his successor.
The Clarke County town of roughly 750 residents has only three employees, all of whom are part-time. One is the manager. The others are the treasurer and code enforcement officer.
Winsatt, who is in his mid-60s, has lived in Boyce since 1991. He has been town manager since 2020.
He worked for Boyce as town clerk for about a year in the mid-1990s. The town didn't have a manager then, and the clerk oversaw day-to-day business.
Winsatt is caring for a relative with health problems. He said that being a caregiver and handling town responsibilities have become too much for him at one time. He's concerned the stress is beginning to take a toll on his health.
"I need to focus on taking care of myself and my family," he said.
Winsatt's departure will be "a great loss to the town," said Mayor Zack Hudson.
"He has a lot of knowledge about the town," Hudson said. And, town operations have become more professional, he said, as a result of "his dedication, his kindness and his willingness to work with people" — residents and town officials alike.
Winsatt said he believes his major accomplishments as manager include helping the town recoup delinquent tax money it's long been owed and working to preserve local history. He mentioned that minutes from all Town Council meetings dating back to 1910 now are preserved and they reveal much about Boyce's past.
Whoever replaces Winsatt is "going to have some big shoes to fill," said Hudson.
A job posting to Clarke County's Facebook page states that Boyce's town manager supervises town operations and the other two employees. It's preferred that applicants have a bachelor's degree in public administration or a related field, or at least an "equivalent combination of education and experience." Background checks will be done.
Salary is negotiable. Winsatt currently is earning between $18,000 and $19,000 a year, Hudson said.
Applicants can send cover letters and résumés by email to boyceva@verizon.net or by regular mail to Town of Boyce, P.O. Box 209, Boyce VA 22620.
Winsatt said he's willing to train someone, even if it's after his last official day on the job.
If someone isn't hired by then, Hudson said, he, the treasurer and the code enforcement officer will handle regular municipal business as they're able.
