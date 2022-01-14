WINCHESTER — The Northern Shenandoah Valley could get slammed with snow on Sunday.
As of Friday afternoon, winter storm watches were in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service was predicting Clarke County will receive 3-6 inches of snow with the possibility of up to eight. Areas to the west are likely to get more. The prediction for Winchester and Frederick County: 5-10 inches, with the potential for 15.
Snow could fall at a rate of 1-3 inches per hour into Sunday evening, resulting in almost impassable roads, the weather service advised.
On top of the snow, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch are possible. And, wind gusts of up to 40-45 mph may create blizzard-type conditions, with blowing and drifting snow, meteorologists said.
It's going to be a mess, and a dangerous one to be out in.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday declared a statewide emergency.
“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Northam said in a news release. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most."
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will assume office on Saturday. Northam said the emergency declaration also will enable Youngkin to swiftly respond to any needs arising from the storm.
"I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now,” added Northam.
Factoring into the storm will be areas of low atmospheric pressure, abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front ushering in frigid air. Temperatures this weekend are forecast to reach no higher than 30 degrees, two below the freezing point. A low temperature of around 13 degrees is forecast for Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Meteorologists were anticipating eventually upgrading the winter storm watches to warnings, especially in western portions of the state.
"It must be noted that even areas which don't see warning-level snow have the potential for a brief burst of very heavy snow" before any warmer air might arrive to change it over to freezing rain or ordinary rain, according to the weather service's website.
"There's still considerable uncertainty" as to exactly how much precipitation the region will get, Connor Belak, a meteorologist at the weather service's regional office in Sterling, emphasized in a phone interview.
"It's very subjective to the speed of the system," Belak said. A faster moving system often results in less precipitation, he said.
The system's exact track plays a role, too. One place could see several inches more or less than somewhere else 10-20 miles away, said Belak.
Still, "we know it will be a significant winter storm," he said.
Snow could arrive by midday on Sunday, Belak continued. Precipitation should end by daybreak on Monday, he said.
Winchester's Public Works Division began getting snowplows and other equipment ready earlier this week, said Division Manager Justin Hall.
Two shifts of employees, each with 30 people working for 12 hours, will come in on Sunday.
"We'll work around the clock until we get all the snow (and ice) off the streets," Hall said. Then they will turn their attention to clearing city-maintained sidewalks, he said.
In removing frozen precipitation and trying to give traveling vehicles some traction, the city typically uses a mix of 50% salt and 50% stone, said Hall. But if there's more ice than snow, a little more stone is put into the mix, he said.
Neither Berryville Public Works Director Rick Boor nor Town Manager Keith Dalton could be reached for comment on the town's winter storm preparations.
Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews began applying brine, which basically is saltwater, to state-maintained roads on Friday.
According to a news release, VDOT's Staunton District will deploy approximately 900 items of snow removal equipment throughout the district as soon as snow begins falling. Crews will be on hand to remove any wrecked vehicles and downed trees from highways.
The transportation department strongly urges people not to travel during the storm.
If traveling cannot be avoided, though, "be prepared for emergencies," VDOT spokeswoman Sandy Myers said.
Myers advises drivers to carry travel emergency kits in their vehicles in case they get stranded. Kits should include flashlights and batteries, an ice scraper, a cell phone and charger, jumper cables, blankets, a first aid kit, bottled water and nonperishable food, as well as a shovel and abrasive material — sand and cat litter are examples — to put under tires to gain traction.
Information on road conditions will be available online at http://www.511Virginia.org and on VDOT’s 511 app. Drivers needing assistance can call VDOT's Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
Area residents on Friday weren't waiting to the last minute to get ready for the storm.
Sharp Shopper Grocery Outlet on Berryville Avenue in Winchester stayed busy all day. A store employee said customers were "buying everything," not just milk, bread and other staples.
Nearby at Solenberger's True Value Hardware, there was a rush on supplies such as shovels, salt and ice melt.
"Everybody's getting ready pretty drastically,' said store manager Gale Marple.
Customers seemed nonchalant. Marple speculated that was because the Winchester area didn't see much snow last winter.
"They seem more concerned about having what they need" than the storm itself, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.