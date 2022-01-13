WINCHESTER — The Walking in a Winter Wonderland holiday light show at Clearbrook Park generated $241,716 in revenue and attracted 35,738 visitors, making it one of the most successful years ever for the event, Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Andrew Keefauver said at Tuesday night’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting.
Attendance was up substantially from the previous year, which was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic and only saw 23,052 visitors.
Park officials estimate the county will retain about $200,000 from the event. Half of the money raised from opening night ticket sales — $3,493.25 — was donated to Chain of Checks, a fundraiser started by former WINC-FM announcer Barry Lee, which is now overseen by the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The 2021 Chain of Checks benefited Sinclair Health Clinic, Lord Fairfax Community College, Timber Ridge School and the Winchester Rescue Mission.
Also at the meeting, a representative of the recently formed 2 for 2 Foundation told the commission that the foundation wants to start a work group with the county government to bring an indoor aquatics center and ice skating rink to the county. The foundation is working to produce a detailed request to present to the Board of Supervisors. The foundation’s mission is to develop and maintain swim and ice-skating facilities to provide athletic, educational and recreational centers to the community.
At the end of the meeting, Commission Chairman Gary Longerbeam announced that Parks and Recreation Director Jason Robertson is retiring at the month’s end. Robertson was not at the meeting.
“He got a lot of things accomplished,” Longerbeam said. “Jason was an easy guy to work with. I hate to see that he has decided to retire. I was hoping he’d hang on a few more years, but I wish him the best. I hope he does well in whatever he decides to do.”
