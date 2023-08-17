WINCHESTER — Starting Monday, veterans who live in Winchester can request a ride from the city's public transportation system to the new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical clinic near Kernstown.
Veterans will be able to call WinTran's dispatch center and schedule a ride from their desired pick-up location to and from the VA clinic located at 100 Dawson Drive.
WinTran is currently not charging fares, according to Winchester Transit Operations Manager Kenny Johnson.
"We can pick them up from their house and take them directly to the VA clinic. They can schedule a time when they want to be picked up to go there and call us when they are finished and want to be brought back," Johnson said.
"But it's going to be paired with our paratransit service. So they schedule that in advance as opposed to being at a bus stop," Johnson said.
To schedule a trip or inquire about the dial-a-ride service, veterans who are city residents should contact 540-662-3982. Proof of veteran's status — such as a veteran's designation on a state-issued ID, military ID, or DD 214 form — is required to qualify for the service.
The new VA medical clinic opened on June 26. At 22,000 square feet, the facility is twice the size of the previous Stephens City clinic and will help serve a rising number of military veterans in the Winchester metropolitan area. Almost 5,000 veterans are assigned to the clinic.
The staff includes five primary care providers, a full-time occupational therapist and a full-time physical therapist.
Nearly 12,800 veterans in the region encompassing Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren, and Hampshire, West Virginia, are eligible for VA care, according to a previous media release from the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.
