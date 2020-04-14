WINCHESTER — Don’t like the weather? Just wait five minutes.
That old saying very much pertains to the Winchester this week, as a major shift in weather patterns is turning spring back into winter.
Ray Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sterling, said a powerful cold front out of Canada swept through the Northern Shenandoah Valley on Monday, bringing with it gusty winds and a dramatic drop in temperatures.
After climbing into the low- to mid-70s Monday, the mercury will fall to as low as 35 degrees by tonight. The cold snap will most likely be accompanied by rain this evening, which could even mix with snow heading into Wednesday morning.
Martin said the snow could accumulate several inches in the mountains and higher elevations, but isn’t expected to be a problem in the Winchester area.
“It’s certainly not unprecedented for this time of year to have major changes in the weather,” Martin said.
Conditions will improve throughout the day on Wednesday, but overnight lows in the mid-30s are expected to continue through Saturday, he said. There could even be frost in some places on Thursday morning, so gardeners and orchardists are advised to keep a close eye on emerging crops that could be damaged by the cold.
Showers are in the forecast this weekend, but temperatures should return to the mid-60s by Sunday afternoon.
For more information and localized forecasts, visit the National Weather Service online at weather.gov.
