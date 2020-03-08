Millbrook graduate Dylan Wisman and Sherando graduate John Borst each qualified for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships as a result of their performances in conference championship action this weekend.
Wisman — a redshirt senior at 184 pounds for the University of Missouri — took second in the Mid-American Conference Championships at the NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Ill., to earn his second straight D-I Championships berth. Wisman was seeded second.
Borst — a redshirt sophomore at 285 pounds for Virginia Tech — took third in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships at the Peterson Field House in Pittsburgh on Sunday to become the first wrestler in Sherando history to qualify for the D-I Championships. A first-year starter, Borst was seeded fourth.
The NCAA has specific qualifier allocations for each weight class in each conference based on data accumulated throughout the year. On Feb. 27, the NCAA announced the top three finishers at 184 pounds in the MAC and the top five finishers at 285 pounds in the ACC would earn automatic berths.
The Division I Championships will take place on March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The seedings for the 10 33-man brackets will be announced on Wednesday.
On Saturday, Wisman (19-8) won his first round match over Ohio’s Hunter Yeargan by fall in 4:55 and also captured his quarterfinal match by fall, pinning Buffalo’s Peter Acciardi in 6:18. In the semifinals, Wisman led 9-0 when Rider’s George Walton elected to take a disqualification loss.
Wisman was unable to defend his title in the Sunday final, however, losing 8-5 to Northern Illinois’ Brit Wilson.
Wisman led 3-0 after a takedown in the first period and an escape at the 1:49 mark of the second period. Wilson tied the match at 4 by the end of the second period with two takedowns, with Wisman managing an escape in between. Wilson then added two more takedowns in the third period, with Wisman managing an escape in between.
Ranked 23rd in the nation, Missouri won its eighth straight MAC title and ninth straight conference title. The Tigers won the 15-team tournament with 142 points, 21 more than Central Michigan.
Borst (21-9) beat Andrew Gunning of North Carolina 5-1 in the first round then lost to top-seeded Demetrius Thomas of Pittsburgh by a 10-1 major decision in the semifinals. Borst punched his ticket to NCAAs with a 16-0 technical fall over Duke’s Jonah Niesenbaum in the consolation semifinals in 6:16. Borst beat Gunning 3-0 in the third-place match.
Ranked ninth in the nation, Virginia Tech finished fifth out of six teams with 52 points. N.C. State was first with 81, Pittsburgh was second with 77 and Virginia was fourth with 60.5.
