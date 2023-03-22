Long-time friends Erika Zepeda (from left), Vanessa LoStracco (with her 6-month-old daughter Siena) and Mimi Verrocchio own and operate the new Wisper Coffee truck along with co-owners Mallory Brock, Becki Barvick and Stephen Brock. The truck, located at the Apple House in the Warren County community of Linden, launched a soft opening on Feb. 25.