LINDEN — Whether you need a morning jolt of caffeine or an afternoon pick-me-up, Wisper Coffee is open at the Apple House in Linden and eager to serve.
A years-long labor of love, the coffee truck launched a soft opening Feb. 25 with a menu of carefully cultivated coffee recipes. The truck is owned and operated by long-time friends Mimi Verrocchio, Erika Zepeda, Vanessa LoStracco, Mallory Brock, Becki Barvick and Stephen Brock.
“We all got connected through Mallory’s mother-in-law and family members who were searching for the perfect coffee for years,” Zepeda said. “Someone said you should get in touch with these people who have connections to the roaster of the coffee. When they tried it, they knew that that was the right coffee. We really bonded over coffee.”
The right coffee for the venture turned out to be Abbey Roast, a 100% gourmet Arabica coffee roasted in small batches by Benedictine Monks at Our Lady of Guadalupe Monastery in Silver City, New Mexico. The monks learned to roast coffee from a master roaster in Brazil, said Verrocchio, Zepeda and LoStracco.
“Our prized, direct trade, Brazilian gourmet coffee is harvested from a small family-owned plantation located in the mountains of Nova Friburgo, Brazil,” according to the Abbey Roast website, which notes that the monastery is the exclusive importer of the coffee.
The coffee was awarded first prize in the Rio de Janeiro Specialty Coffee Competition for quality, the website says.
“It’s very prestigious to be able to win any coffee competition in Brazil, but especially first prize for the quality of the bean so that’s something to be very proud of,” said Verrocchio.
The search for the perfect coffee took years of exploring and taste testing and, once they secured the coffee, recipe development began in earnest with more taste testing and tweaking.
Gathering in LoStracco’s Front Royal kitchen, the coffee truck owners recruited “anyone who would give us an opinion” and pumped themselves and their friends full of coffee, the group said laughing. “It was a lot of fun,” said LoStracco.
“We’re picky about our coffee. We worked really hard on the recipes and we think they’re great,” Zepeda, pointing out that the base for all of the recipes is the award-winning Brazilian coffee.
While the owners enjoyed the creative and tasty exploration of coffee crafting, they were practical in their approach to the business. For instance, starting the business in a beverage truck gives them a lot of flexibility and required a smaller upfront investment.
“We thought a truck was a great way to test locations and also makes us versatile,” Zepeda said. “We can take it to festivals and events. It gives us a little more flexibility in this early phase. We plan for brick and mortar and we’re already looking at brick and mortar, but we’re not going to be hasty. We want to make sure it’s the right location.”
For now, they are pleased with their sweet spot along U.S. 55 at the Apple House in Warren County, next to the C&C Frozen Treats stand.
Apple House co-owner Katie Tewell saw the potential for the coffee truck and the ice cream stand to benefit one another and said C&C owner William Huck was onboard to try the collaboration as well.
“So many people don’t stop for the kids for an ice cream cone, but maybe it would be more tempting for them if mom could get a cup of coffee while the kids get ice cream. It’s a good pairing,” said Zepeda.
The Apple House location also has the benefit of loads of commuter traffic.
“My husband commutes. He takes [Interstate] 66 every day and we were looking for good coffee on this side of town,” said LoStracco.
The owners have structured their hours around commuters, opening in the mornings and early evenings, and have been pleased that business is already picking up after only a few weeks. Customers can order online and have their coffee ready as they pass through and baristas are sometimes available to deliver the coffee right to the customer’s car, they said.
“We’re still testing as far as what the people want,” Verrocchio said, adding that sugar-free items, milk alternatives, and decaffeinated coffee will be added to the menu based on feedback from customers. “That’s really what’s going to steer us is this feedback because we’re here to serve this community.”
For hours of operation and more information, visit www.wispercoffee.com.
