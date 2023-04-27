Wisteria in bloom

Shenandoah University physician assistant students Hannah Mink (left) of Winchester and Sam Hardy of Warrenton are pictured with the bountiful wisteria growing in the Medicinal Plant Garden at the school’s Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy on the campus of Winchester Medical Center Monday. Wisteria is a native plant of North America and is a climbing shrub of the pea family.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

