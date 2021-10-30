WINCHESTER — On Tuesday, Virginia voters will decide who will be the commonwealth’s next governor, and local Democrats and Republicans are ramping up efforts to get their base to the ballot box.
Polls indicate the race between political newcomer Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, and former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, is a dead heat. It’s the mostly closely watched race in the country.
“One of the determinants of this election is going to be voter turnout,” said William Fuller, chairman of the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee. “There’s a lot of apathy. We don’t have near the excitement that we had during the presidential election. Because Virginia has an election every year, it’s almost as though there’s a sort of voter fatigue that happens after the major presidential elections. Certainly, we’re experiencing some of that.”
He said the local Democratic Party has spent the past few weeks canvassing and phone banking to increase support for Democratic candidates.
Virginia voters will also cast ballots for lieutenant governor, attorney general and for members of the House of Delegates. Democrats currently control all branches of the state government, but Republicans are hoping they can change that on Election Day.
Frederick County Republican Committee Chairman Allen Sibert said conservative voters are highly passionate and motivated about this year’s race and have been busy knocking on doors and putting up signs.
“I think we have excellent chances to take back the state,” Sibert said. “I think it’s the best chance we’ve had in years, quite frankly.”
During his campaign, McAuliffe has tied Youngkin to former President Donald Trump. Fuller said this is an effective strategy for mobilizing Democrats in urban areas — who largely dislike Trump. But he said these types of attacks are not very effective in conservative, rural counties that largely voted in favor of Trump as it’s essentially McAuliffe saying, “My opponent is like the guy you love.”
“Essentially, what you’re doing is you’re advertising for your opponent,” Fuller said. “Many cases, I think that what’s happened with a lot of the ‘Youngkin is like Trump’ ads is that it’s emboldened Republicans because they’re very fond of Donald Trump.”
Leading up to the election, several high-profile Democrats — including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama — have stumped in Virginia for McAuliffe.
Fuller and Sibert said they think these campaign stops will increase Democratic turnout, but they may also increase voter turnout among those who dislike Obama and Biden.
Of particular concern this year is how the candidates are addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
McAuliffe has said he will incentivize businesses to mandate vaccines for employees and increase COVID-19 safety measures. Youngkin, however, said he opposes mandates and has repeatedly said there will be no more lockdowns if he’s elected.
Sibert said the Republican Party is winning the support of small business owners who were hurt by the COVID-19 restrictions, shutdowns and mandates of 2020. While those restrictions happened under Gov. Ralph Northam (D), Sibert said that in the eyes of GOP voters, Northam and McAuliffe are “cut from the same cloth.”
Sibert also said the Republican Party has been winning support from people hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine and that calls for mandates are “really upsetting people and motivating people to act.”
“You’ve got people who are expressing their choice and by doing so losing their jobs or having their jobs threatened or basically having to find someplace else to work,” Sibert said.
Education has also been a significant factor in this year’s election. McAuliffe has said he wants to invest $2 billion annually in public education. The money would be used to raise teacher pay above the national average, enhance access to pre-kindergarten and get every student online. The money would also be used to renovate or rebuild schools.
Youngkin, however, has campaigned on providing “school choice” so parents who don’t want their children in public schools can have alternatives. In addition, he has said he wants to open charter schools throughout Virginia and provide more funding for special education. He also has campaigned on banning “critical race theory” from schools.
CRT is not part of Virginia’s Standards of Learning, and school officials in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County have said they are not teaching CRT to students. But many local conservatives have accused schools of sharing CRT concepts, such as systemic racism, in their equity initiatives.
Sibert said many parents were outraged when McAuliffe said at a Sept. 28 debate, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
McAuliffe’s comments were part of a discussion about transgender students being allowed to use restrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity and whether parents should be allowed to have books removed from school libraries. Youngkin has used that quote as a rallying cry against McAuliffe, claiming McAuliffe believes “parents do not have a right to be involved in their kids’ education.”
After McAuliffe’s comment, Sibert said he started receiving more than 100 phone calls a day from people asking for signs to support Youngkin.
“That is just ludicrous to me that he would make such a statement,” Sibert said. “It resonated with me a lot. If you are going to control what is taught and not allow parents to have a say, that is basically indoctrination; that’s not teaching.”
Fuller said that while McAuliffe’s statement was “an unfortunate choice of words,” he believes it is being misinterpreted and taken out of context. Fuller said McAuliffe was trying to say that while parents can make choices for their own child’s education, they should not ban books and dictate what other children learn.
Youngkin and Republican lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears, who lives in Frederick County, have held rallies in the Winchester/Frederick County area. McAuliffe hasn’t held a rally in Winchester this year. But he has come to the area a few times to speak with small business owners and to celebrate the opening of Winchester Public Schools’ Shihadeh Innovation Center this month.
Fuller said McAuliffe and the other statewide candidates have prioritized campaigning in urban areas — which lean Democratic. As a result, Fuller said McAuliffe’s success will ultimately depend on whether voters in those areas show up at the polls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.