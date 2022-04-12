MOUNT JACKSON — When the Valley Pike was king, chock full of greasy-spoon diners and motels interlocking the towns that sit along U.S. 11, this old building, located just south of downtown on Mount Jackson’s Main Street, filled up American-made cars with petrol and sent sightseers on their way.
These days, this quaint old building, with old-school, restored gas pumps catching eyes outside, now houses Vase & Vine, the brainchild of husband-and-wife team Jennifer and Dale Phillips. The white exterior of the building matching the smile of Jennifer Phillips as she talks about this labor of love.
“So exciting,” she said.
The florist and gift shop opened its doors in December, and since, has seen a steady stream of business from an ever-growing base and passersby curious about the restored building and what goods are inside. December was the perfect month to open, Phillips said, with the Christmas holiday providing those quick-grow economic roots.
With past business ownership already under her belt and with a twin sister already in the florist business, owning her own business was old hat for Jennifer Phillips. But, she admitted, “I needed to find a gem” for what was in store.
That gem’s name is Anita Cline.
Living on Century Farm in Rockingham County, Cline said the women in her family instilled a love and knowledge of flowers into her at an early age. She met Phillips while dog grooming — Phillips was one of her clients. She quickly came on board to work up floral arrangements.
Cline’s office, in the back of the shop, resonated with music as she deftly arranged various flowers in a kaleidoscope of colors into a vase. She stopped, stepped back to get an overall view of her work, then jumped back in.
“We needed somebody we could trust,” Phillips said. “[Anita and I] got to talking and I knew, before I left, this is my girl right here.”
She capped her statement with a point toward Cline, now sitting on the stone steps leading into her work space, who smiled.
“Couldn’t find a better person to work for,” Cline said.
Like most mom-and-pop gift shops that dot the Valley landscape, Vase & Vine keeps it local, lining the gift shelves with soaps, candles, artwork and cuckoo clocks.
All for sale.
All local.
“That’s important,” Phillips said. “We’re trying to find local artisans to put stuff in here.”
And it helps spread the word of local goods, thanks in part to the building, which Phillips said was erected in the 1930s. The garage doors can still be opened, tire shelves still hug the ceiling and belt racks line the high walls.
“We had a couple from Canada stop in recently,” Cline said. “It was the building that caught their eyes.”
Original copper guttering is an eye-catcher, for sure.
“A lot of people love this building,” Cline said.
And for Phillips, she’s just loving what she’s doing, even with a full-time job just up the road.
“This is not a job,” she said. “This is fun.”
The shop is located at 6023 Main St. For more information, call 540-477-44778 or visit vaseandvineva.com.
