WINCHESTER — Last spring, COVID-19 resulted in traditional graduation ceremonies being canceled at area high schools and colleges and replaced with virtual commencement exercises, graduation parades and individual diploma presentations.
This spring, it looks like commencement exercises are getting a reprieve.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that Virginia schools and colleges can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies with up to 5,000 people or 30% of the venue's capacity, whichever is less. Indoor ceremonies can have up to 500 people or 30% of the venue's capacity, whichever is less. Attendees must wear face masks and socially distance.
With restrictions loosened, school officials are looking at their graduation plans.
Here's what's known so far:
Handley High School
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said there is hope that an in-person graduation can be held in accordance with guidelines. More details will likely be made available in May. Handley's graduation is set for the evening of June 18. The rain date is June 20.
James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando high schools
It's currently the school division's intent to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies that will allow the greatest number of people to attend at all three Frederick County high schools, said Steve Edwards, coordinator of policy and communications for Frederick County Public Schools.
Millbrook's graduation is set for 6 p.m. June 16, Sherando's is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 17 and James Wood's for 7 p.m. June 18.
The graduations also will be livestreamed. Rain dates are in the process of being established. Edwards said additional details will be shared as they are finalized.
Clarke County High School
Plans are still being ironed out, but the goal is to have an in-person graduation ceremony on June 10, according to Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
Shenandoah University
Graduation ceremonies will be held in a tent outside the Brandt Student Center May 22 and May 23. There will be two ceremonies each day, with four guests permitted per graduate.
Ceremony times for each college at SU will be announced in April, and guest tickets will be available soon.
There also will be an online graduation option, but no final decision has been made on the virtual graduation experience yet.
Lord Fairfax Community College
LFCC will hold a virtual graduation this spring while also allowing students to do a drive-thru diploma walk (graduate gets out of car, has name called and walks across a stage to receive diploma/have photo taken). The online ceremony is 1 p.m. May 15. The drive-thru ceremony at the Middletown campus is 5 p.m. May 14 and 5 p.m. May 13 at the Fauquier campus.
