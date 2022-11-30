The Frederick County Department of Social Services hopes to add three staff positions in response to an uptick in case volume and complexity as it readies its 2023 budget.
The request for the new positions was approved by the department’s board — which is appointed by the county Board of Supervisors — at its Tuesday meeting.
The department currently has 85 employees tasked with providing essential support to residents via a broad range of programs including child and adult protective services, companion services, foster care, adoption, family services and more.
Linda Gibson, the department’s assistant director, explained the request for more positions “has everything to do with the volume we’ve been experiencing with our caseload.”
The positions the department will be requesting — all three — fall on the family services side: child protective services, foster care and adult protective services. The requests necessitate approval from the Frederick County Board of Supervisors and the county’s Human Resources Department.
Gibson said DSS will provide justification for its request though quantitative data during a future presentation.
“The justification piece will come later. You have to go through a number of steps to be considered for this,” Gibson said.
Like many county agencies, social services has had job vacancies since the COVID-19 pandemic. In general, social services has been hit particularly hard by the tight labor market as it had high turnover rates before the pandemic. Lawmakers, recognizing this, have introduced legislation meant to speed up the certification process for those interested in social services jobs.
In October, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced an accelerated process to help those with social worker licenses in other states to transition with greater ease into Virginia’s workforce, which is often thought to be an onerous process.
The changes to Virginia’s Social Work Regulations will allow social workers to obtain a license in the commonwealth through providing verification they have a license in another state and providing verification of passing the examination at the same level they are seeking licensure for in Virginia, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
The changes make it easier for an individual with an expired license to regain their license, the press release stated.
“There is a critical shortage in Virginia of mental health professionals, and this is a significant step by the Board of Social Work to help address this shortage,” Youngkin said in the release. “A priority of my administration is to reduce state regulations and regulatory barriers, and this action shows how regulations can be streamlined to remove barriers to practice with the goal of bringing more mental health professionals to the Commonwealth.”
Frederick DSS Director Tamara Green said any action from state legislators that could help make working in Virginia’s system easier is welcome.
“Certainly the governor’s attempt to make it easier to work in our system is going to be a big help to us,” Green said. “Since the pandemic, we have had to do things in recruitment that we haven’t had to in the past like increasing our presence on social media and on platforms like Indeed. Agencies are just having to be more creative.”
Green said that beyond the department’s increased cases, the frequency of the cases that may be considered complex has discernibly risen. These cases are more time-consuming than others, and often assigned to tenured or experienced staff. The department is also seeing more cases involving financial exploitation — particularly among the elderly — or court intervention.
According to an October presentation, financial exploitation was the second-most frequent substantiated abuse logged in Frederick County from June to September. Number one on the list was self-neglect.
“We are finding ourselves in court more and more. We are dealing with financial exploitation in our adult services more and more. We’ve had more situations where a disabled person has been abandoned. Those are complex situations,” Green said. “We’ve seen these cases over the years, but we’ve definitely seen an uptick in frequency.”
She added that such cases “are more involved” and “take more time.”
The department also has current vacancies for a family services specialist, human resource specialist payroll and family services supervisor.
