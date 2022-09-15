WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will proceed in hiring three new employees now that the Board of Supervisors apparently is convinced it needs them.
Despite the positions being already budgeted, “I wasn’t going to do it without them giving me permission,” Sheriff Lenny Millholland told The Winchester Star in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.
A day earlier, during a work session held to discuss financial issues, the board called upon Millholland to justify his request for an investigator and two deputies. One deputy is to be assigned traffic duty; the other is to provide courtroom security and/or serve civil papers.
The total cost — including equipment they’ll need, as well as salary and benefits — is just over $433,000.
Several supervisors initially expressed support for filling the positions. Others indicated they’d rather for the sheriff’s office, amid county budget constraints, to postpone the hiring until at least the next fiscal year.
Millholland told them, however, that he’s constantly trying to recruit and maintain well-qualified personnel. Factors involved in the turnover include retirements of longtime staff members, burnout from stresses involved in law-enforcement and higher salaries offered by agencies in nearby wealthier counties.
The sheriff told the supervisors that he recently lost a deputy who had been on the job for only three months. The deputy took a job with another law-enforcement agency that offered her a significant sign-on bonus, he said.
In terms of people choosing jobs, “we live in a day and age where it all boils down to how much someone in paid,” Millholland told The Star.
Starting salaries for FCSO sworn personnel, are in the upper $40,000s. In contrast, the police department in nearby Martinsburg, West Virginia — a city with a smaller population than Winchester — starts its officers at about $52,000, Millholland told the supervisors.
Answering a question from Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber, the sheriff said being able to pay higher salaries ultimately would help the sheriff’s office with recruitment.
“I’m very particular” in hiring, he said. Unlike the FCSO, some law-enforcement agencies don’t conduct polygraph examinations or do as extensive background checks of applicants, he added.
Currently, the sheriff’s office has 148 positions. Along with the three vacancies to be filled, though, four recent hires still are undergoing training at the police academy. And, two employees are serving in the military and won’t be back for about a year, according to the sheriff.
So, in essence, the sheriff’s office is down 8 to 10 employees, including the one who recently left. Meanwhile, the workload is so intense, Millholland said, that employees are having to defer taking vacations and personal time off.
The workload is more than just responding to emergencies, providing courtroom security and serving court documents. One duty that Millholland said takes up much time is “babysitting” mental health patients awaiting transport to a state psychiatric hospital elsewhere.
“If we don’t serve civil papers, work in the court or handle mental patients,” he told the supervisors, “we don’t get money from the (state) Compensation Board.” That’s currently about $3.1 million a year, he pointed out.
As far as having an adequate number of personnel, “I’m bleeding right now,” Millholland continued. “Every day I try to figure out how we’re going to get through” another day.
Wednesday morning, he mentioned, he personally had to answer a domestic disturbance call because nobody else was available to respond.
The three positions budgeted for hiring are intended “to stop the bleeding,” he said.
Millholland’s remarks to the supervisors sometimes were terse.
Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn said the supervisors’ scrutiny of the positions was “nothing personal” against the sheriff.
“I take it personally,” Millholland responded. He said he’s never asked the board for anything he didn’t feel the sheriff’s office absolutely needed.
Although he decided to support filling the positions, Dunn called for Millholland and the supervisors to have a discussion in the coming months about overall needs of the sheriff’s office.
“It won’t be personal,” he pledged.
Millholland told the newspaper on Thursday that he understands the supervisors’ financial concerns.
Still, when the safety of Frederick County residents is potentially at stake, “I have to say something,” he said.
