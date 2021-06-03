WINCHESTER — The May 21 fatal shooting of a Winchester teen and wounding of another involved an attempted robbery, police said.
Homicide suspect Demetrius Dominique Brown is accused of trying to rob homicide victim Jaiden Myers, 18, and a 17-year-old who was seriously wounded after offering to sell them marijuana. That’s according to Detective Jesse H. Thurman’s criminal complaint released in Winchester General District Court on Wednesday. The 18-year-old Brown was arrested May 27 in Fairfax County and is due in court at 11:15 a.m. today. He is charged with first-degree murder.
A witness told police he and Myers arranged to buy pot from Brown, who they knew by the nickname “Goon.” The four met in the parking lot of the Orchardcrest Apartments complex on Wilson Boulevard and then went to an apartment around 7:55 p.m. The witness said shortly after entering the apartment, Brown pulled out a pistol and attempted to rob them.
Thurman wrote in the criminal complaint that a “physical confrontation” ensued as the victims attempted to defend themselves. The witness ran from the room, hearing gunfire as he left, Thurman wrote. According to the witness, “Goon was the only person armed in the room and therefore the only person capable of committing this shooting.”
Thurman said shell casings were found in the apartment. Citing pending prosecution of Brown, Winchester Police Department Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan said in an email that she wouldn’t provide specifics on the case, such as whether the gun has been recovered.
Thurman wrote that a woman he didn’t identify said she spoke to the 17-year-old before he was hospitalized and he told her Goon shot him. He remained hospitalized Wednesday.
Thurman said the witness provided a social media profile of Brown. With help from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, a facial recognition profile was established and Thurman said Brown was a probable match. The witness then identified a booking photo of Brown as the shooter.
Brown was arrested by U.S. marshals at an apartment complex in Fairfax County. Behan said marshals were familiar with Brown from a previous case and located him through “information and surveillance.” Nikki Cedric-Barrett, a U.S. Marshals Service spokeswoman, said she didn’t have any information on how marshals located Brown.
Police previously said Brown was a Fredericksburg resident, but the criminal complaint said he lives in the Peppertree Apartments complex in the 200 block of Woodberry Lane in Winchester. The apartment is around the corner from the Orchardcrest complex. No one answered the door at the Peppertree apartment Wednesday afternoon.
I personally would like to thank you for reducing the memory of this child to that of a worthless human being! There are many families in pain and grief right now. The cause of this is to no avail. Its loss of life. This mother just buried her child and then last thing she needs is someone blaming her. May God have mercy on you people.
Sad for the family and friends he was still just a kid. As most communities today drugs have always been an issue. These problems generally play out in parts of the city. Peoples choices in life play a big part, families you are born into play a big part also. We need to fix the issues from within to prevent these things from getting worse. It seems to be headed in the wrong the direction. This isn't the first time in the past few months his family has been highlighted in the paper for drug dealing. Need to start repairing somewhere.
Wasn't talking about the murder victim, was talking about the murderer. But hey, you think you were offended, so, sorry you feel that way.
Drug deal... I'm shocked. 😳
It's called dope for a reason, only dopes use it. And murdering someone over it just shows that a lowlife scumbag of no use to society deserves the maximum penalty. It always amazes me that the parents of these kids are so clueless to the activities they engage when something bad happens. All we hear are exhortations about how they were great kids and looking forward to doing great things, when the kids were really just dope smoking bums not interested in being productive members of society. Wake up parents. Take away the cell phones, keep them off social media, and turn off the tv. Be parents, not buddies.[angry]
May my god have mercy on your miserable soul chup...
