WINCHESTER — As Nathaniel Dion Jones lay dying from a gunshot wound on Friday, his girlfriend Angel Brewer said she tried to comfort him.
Brewer said in an interview on Monday that she saw Jones being shot at point-blank range in the chest by his neighbor, Jessie Nathaniel Simms, after Jones intervened in a fight between his 16-year-old son and Simms.
“I just held him and talked to him and told him everything was going to be OK and that we loved him,” she said. “He went out protecting his son like he said he would always do. He would always protect his kids if they were in harm’s way.”
Simms told police he came out of his apartment at 1813 Henry Ave. after someone tried to kick in the front door. He said he was attacked by what he thought were three men and fired one shot in self-defense. Simms was charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
While Simms said he shot in self-defense, Brewer said he was the aggressor. She said there had been bad blood between Simms and Jones, who lived next to Simms and Brewer. She said Simms had previously gotten into “numerous altercations” with her sons. She said Jones had told Simms to speak to him if he had a problem with the boys, but the two had never fought before.
Brewer said the shooting was triggered by a fight between Simms and his girlfriend. She said her 16-year-old son told Simms to stop beating his girlfriend, leading Simms to punch the boy in the face twice as a crowd of about 20 neighbors gathered.
Brewer said she called 911 after the fight began. She said she was about 10 feet away from the combatants and witnessed an unarmed Jones come out of his apartment and confront Simms, who she said pulled a pistol out of his coat.
“Jessie pulled out a gun, placed it to his chest and shot him,” Brewer said. “He died protecting his child.”
Brewer said Jones fell on his stomach after being shot. She said when she flipped him over, he was bleeding profusely and unable to speak.
Police spokesman Lt. Frank J. Myrtle said in an email on Tuesday that investigators have interviewed several witnesses to the shooting. He declined to discuss a motive.
Simms is due back in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on June 29. The 32-year-old Simms’ criminal record includes convictions in Warren County in 2018 for obstruction and reckless driving. The convictions stem from an incident in which Simms refused to get out of his car at a traffic checkpoint after police smelled marijuana in the car. He fled the checkpoint at a high speed.
Brewer said Jones, a 37-year-old father of four, grew up in Washington, D.C. He was unemployed when he died, but he previously did landscaping and warehouse work.
Brewer, the mother of Jones’ children, met him in 2003 when both were living in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She described him as generous. He sometimes let friends who didn’t have a place to stay crash at his home until they could get back on their feet. Brewer said Jones was typically laid back, but fiercely protective of his children.
“He always said he would protect his kids if they were in harm’s way,” she said. “He’s loved dearly and missed.”
