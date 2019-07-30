WINCHESTER — Two witnesses in sworn depositions contradicted Winchester police who say D’Londre Minifield fatally shot himself in the head after a foot chase in 2016.
The witnesses provided their closed-door depositions in City Hall on Thursday as part of proceedings in a civil suit brought by Jacqueline Minifield, D’Londre Minifield’s mother, against Winchester police officer Stephanie Nan Sills. The depositions were given to attorneys representing Sills and Jacqueline Minifield.
In interviews on Monday with The Winchester Star, Kelly Michelle Grafton and Aaliyah Green said they heard a shot and then saw Minifield slumped against a chain-link fence behind the Grace Community Church at 2333 Roosevelt Blvd. on Feb. 28, 2016.
Police Sgt. Christopher Eric Ivins — who was dismissed from the $5 million wrongful death civil lawsuit earlier this month — and Sills have said they cornered Minifield, who had slipped on snow and was lying on his stomach and never climbed the fence. They said Minifield then pulled out a stolen .38 caliber revolver and shot himself in the head.
State police investigated the death to avoid Winchester police investigating their own officers. All of the officers involved in the chase were cleared of criminal wrongdoing.
“I did not know that’s exactly what the police said,” Green said of the police version of how Minifield died. “That is like completely off of the whole incident.”
The incident began with a fight near a home in the 2000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, called in to police at 4:05 p.m., according to Winchester and state police reports provided by the Minfield family to The Star last year. Police were told that a man named Joshua Alexander Brown had been involved in a fight and might be armed. He was never charged.
Shortly afterward, police spotted Devon Irwin Brown, Joshua Brown’s brother. They said he was walking on Wilson Boulevard with a man that turned out to be Minifield. Devon Brown told state police in an interview that he complied with officers’ commands to stop, but Minifield ran.
Green said the fight that triggered the police call involved some of her relatives and was near her home. Devon Brown is the father of Green’s child and was a friend of Minifield’s.
Green said she and Grafton were walking home and were on Wilson Boulevard when she witnessed the chase. Green said Minifield, who she said wasn’t involved in the fight, jumped over two fences during the chase and was climbing the third fence when she heard a gunshot.
“That’s when he died, when he was on the fence,” she said. “You heard the gunshot as he was climbing up the fence and then he stopped climbing and literally laid flat over the top of the fence and didn’t move until the officers came and grabbed him and threw him on the ground.”
Grafton said less than a minute elapsed between her hearing the shot and officers pulling Minifield from the fence. She said she remembered the incident vividly because she was concerned that her boyfriend had been shot. She disputed the police account of the shooting.
“I saw him hanging over the fence,” Grafton said. “How do you jump over the fence and do that [shoot yourself] all in the same motion?”
Attorney Bradley Pollack, who took part in the depositions, said Grafton and Green’s stories bolster the Minifield family’s belief that an officer shot Minifield and police covered it up.
“There had to be a number of people involved in that story and all it takes is one person to unravel it,” he said. “Something ain’t right here.”
Attorney Juila B. Judkins, who represents Sills, didn’t return calls on Monday, but in a court filing got U.S. District Judge Michael F. Urbanski to move the start of the federal trial in Harrisonburg from next month to Jan. 6. Judkins, who is trying to get Urbanski to throw out the case and avoid a trial, wrote that Green’s deposition contradicted a written statement she gave in 2017.
Judkins said the 2017 statement contained “multiple inaccuracies” and that Green on Thursday denied the signature on it was hers. “The matter of the submission by a plaintiff of a declaration now discredited by the very person who was alleged to have signed it, raises significant questions that defendant argues should be heard, answered and addressed,” Judkins wrote.
Attorney Christopher E. Brown, who along with Pollack represents Jacqueline Minifield, said Judkins motion was a desperation move. Brown said he will use the extension to add the other officers who chased Minifield back into the suit and renew a conspiracy count.
“We’re going to be moving to bring everybody back in,” he said. “And make sure everybody who is responsible is held accountable.”
(8) comments
Judge Urbanski issued a new order yesterday that this Article does not contemplate which refutes most of what the article attempts to spin in favor of the police officers. If the paper would have quoted the actual transcript of the deposition -- the witness stated she didn't remember signing it over 2 years ago but that was her signature. Judlia Judkins (opposing counsel's) characterization of the signing of the declaration was grossly inaccurate. Regardless, Judge Urbanski ruled there is new factual underpinning that demtonstrates a Conspiracy by the police officers across three law enforcement agencies is plausible. Now the Plaintiff's are going to depose ALL OF THE POLICE OFFICERS including Kevin Sanzenbacher and Kelly Rice( i.e., whom commandeered the shooting scene until 12AM when it was abandoned)
This is not about all lives matter or due process this is a waste of time by people on a money hunt.
Waste of time and money on someone who was worthy of neither.
Isn't it the conservatives who say "All lives matter"? His does and did.
Not the way he was choosing to live it. Lifelong criminal and drug dealer. Conservatives are also for capital punishment.
And due process?
and due process
blocking access to the courts is a substantive due process issue in violation of the due process clause in the 14th Amendment. Couching a police homicide as a suicide effectively has Minfield's family from acess to a state action for wrongful death in Circuit Court because the statutory beneficiaries cannot recover for a death of a love one who purportedly killed himself. Winchester Police Officers shot Minifield and covered it up --- aside from the uncorroborated self-serving statements made by the police officers the physical evidence is replete in the record.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.