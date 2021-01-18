MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking witnesses and information from the public regarding two Kearneysville arsons in late December, one of which led to the death of an Air National Guard senior airman/firefighter.
According to a post shared on the W.Va. State Fire Marshal’s Office Facebook page Friday afternoon, investigators with the office are seeking the public’s help in locating potential witnesses who are believed to have been in the area of the arson fires in Berkeley County that resulted in the death of Logan Young, W.Va. Air National Guard senior airman/firefighter. Young was from Frederick County.
The post said the two separate fires were determined to have been deliberately set in the early morning hours of Dec. 27. The first occurred at 7443 Charles Town Road and the second at 3801 Charles Town Road.
“The potential witnesses were seen riding ATVs in the vicinity of the fires at the time they were set,” the post said. “A motor vehicle was also seen in the area.”
According to the post, if any member of the public has any information about these potential witnesses or has any other information related to the fires, they are urged to call 800-233-FIRE (3473).
Young, a senior airman and firefighter with the 167th Airlift Wing and 167th Fire Department, was killed Dec. 27 while responding to a mutual-aid call in Martinsburg. The fire was later determined to be an arson.
Young and the 167th joined several other companies to battle the fire in the 3800 block of Charles Town Road around 2 a.m. Dec. 27. The fire came just 20 minutes after crews were dispatched to another fire just three miles away at 7443 Charles Town Road.
Both fires occurred at abandoned structures.
A mayday was called around 2:30 a.m., as three other firefighters and Young were injured. According to a post on the Martinsburg Fire Fighters IAFF Local 805 Facebook page, one member was transferred to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for specialized orthopedic medical care.
That evening, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the cause of the fire to be arson and connected it to the first fire on Charles Town Road following an investigation.
