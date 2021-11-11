Winchester Little Theatre’s new play is a sequel to one that the theater did almost 20 years ago.
“A Comedy of Tenors,” by Ken Ludwig, follows Ludwig’s play “Lend Me a Tenor,” which WLT performed in March 2002.
And the similarities don’t end there.
Sara Gomez, who directs “A Comedy of Tenors,” also directed “Lend Me a Tenor,” and actors Richard Bennett and Ellen Nichols, who will perform in the new comedy were also in the previous comedy.
Bennett will reprise his role as Henry Saunders, producer of a Paris opera company and previous mayor of Cleveland, Ohio.
Nichols will perform a different role this time, the mother of the character played by her real-life daughter and fellow actress, Arrianna Nichols.
Both mother and daughter are repeat performers at Winchester Little Theatre.
The play also stars Jennifer Oliver and newcomers Robert Delancey, Matt Scharlau and David Yablonski.
The show takes place in 1930s Paris, where Henry is producing the “concert of the century” while trying to keep Italian superstar Tito Merilli and his hot-blooded wife, Maria, from causing chaos.
It has all the typical expectations of a farce, Gomez said, including misunderstandings and lots of plot twists.
“It’s especially fun for me because we had such great success with ‘Lend Me a Tenor,’” Gomez said.
“It was so much fun and we ended up with a great cast.”
The show runs Friday through Nov. 27, with performances from at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday and a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee on Nov. 20 and an 8 p.m. Tuesday performance on Nov. 23. There is no performance on Thanksgiving Day. The theater will host its Pub Night at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 with the show at 8 p.m.
Pub Night tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. The theme is An Evening in Paris.
Regular tickets are $21 for adults, $19 for people 62 and older, and $14 for students in K-12 or college.
The box office at 315 W. Boscawen St. is open from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. For more information, call 540-662-3331 or visit winchesterlittletheatre.org.
