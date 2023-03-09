WINCHESTER — Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” runs for the next three weekends starting today at Winchester Little Theatre and is nearly sold out.
“It’s a whole lot of funny people doing a whole lot of funny things,” said director Pat Markland.
“We haven’t done a fall down, laugh-out-loud comedy like this in awhile.”
The show runs until March 25 and contains mature language.
Inspired by Simon’s experience as a staff writer on Sid Caesar’s “Your Show of Shows,” the production features a cast playing a harried writing staff frantically scrambling to top each other while competing for the attention of star madman Max Prince, a character based on Caesar and played by Richard Bennett.
The plot depicts how sketch comedies were altering their more sophisticated material to simpler material as audience tastes were changing, Markland said.
Tickets are $21 for adults, $19 for seniors 62 and older, and $14 for students in grades K-12 or college.
For more information, call 540-662-3331 or visit winchesterlittletheatre.org.
