WINCHESTER — Charles Dickens’ famous Christmas favorite will take the stage at Winchester Little Theatre this Friday for the first of 16 performances, all of which are sold out.
It’s a mark of how much this story means to people and how excited the region is for the return of holiday stage productions, said director Sara Gomez.
The musical version of “A Christmas Carol” is a retelling of the classic tale of a miserly landlord in Victorian England who learns to be more charitable after he’s visited by the spirit of his former business partner and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, who remind him of his humanity and his mortality.
It’s a story for the ages, said Rob Delancey, who plays lead character Ebenezer Scrooge.
Though written nearly 180 years ago, the story still resonates with many people today, he said.
The show’s moral “transcends time period,” he said.
Beyond the impact of Dickens’ novel, published on Dec. 19, 1843, the stage play also has a huge impact on theatergoers year after year, and this particular rendition brings with it several firsts for the community.
This is WLT’s first fully fledged production of “A Christmas Carol,” Gomez said.
Though the theater has produced other Christmas shows, including its popular radio production style of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and partnered with Handley Regional Library on a two-show joint benefit of “A Christmas Carol” live radio show in 2017, it normally shies away from Christmas plays, instead opting for a fall show before taking a month off and returning with a new play in January.
The theater’s plays typically run for two weeks, Gomez said, but “A Christmas Carol” was scheduled for 15 performances over four weeks before they added an extra matinee on Nov. 26 when it became clear that performances were selling out long before opening night.
The production extends the theater’s fall season to Dec. 3, when it normally would have ended before Thanksgiving, Gomez said.
Though it’s sold out, she said the theater will maintain a waiting list in case any seats become available.
The community’s response to “A Christmas Carol” returning this season also comes after two stunted holiday seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, WLT canceled its regular season, and in 2021, many people were still staying home from the theater to avoid illness.
WLT offered three virtual performances in 2020 but resumed its regular-season performances with “A Comedy of Tenors” in November 2021 followed by “Fireflies” in January 2022.
This month’s show is also unique to the region, Gomez said, because it was commissioned by and first performed at Bob Jones University in 2010 and has had very limited exposure anywhere else.
Adding to the mythology, she said, is that Alan Fredericks, who plays the Ghost of Christmas Present in the WLT play, was attending Bob Jones University when the play was written and also played that role in its first run.
“We’re getting a kick out of this,” Gomez said.
Another first for the theater is how great of an effort this large musical production is for a small black box theater.
But while it brings a bunch of unique elements to the region at a time when people are ready to return to live theater, the already popular play finds even more interest from a community that hasn’t had many significant productions of the show in the last 10 years.
In 2017 and 2019, Theatre Shenandoah in Edinburg offered several performances of “A Christmas Carol” (eight in 2017 and four in 2019.)
Meanwhile, area theaters have focused on other Christmas productions that include “The Nutcracker” at Handley High School’s Patsy Cline Theater and “Glory Bea! A Shenandoah Valley Christmas Story” by Selah Theatre Project of Winchester.
Before it closed in August 2013, Wayside Theatre in Middletown had offered a month-long Christmas production each year that was at times big enough to double-cast its main roles and hold performances several days each week from late November to late December. The professional theater first performed “A Christmas Carol” in 1978, according to the website, allaboutwayside.com/productions-by-year. From 1988 to 2001, Wayside held the stage production every year except in ’93 when it offered “A Dickens Christmas Collation.” After another regular stage performance of “A Christmas Carol” in 2003, it switched to “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” in 2008 and 2010.
Admittedly, though, performing “A Christmas Carol” is a big endeavor since it has such a large cast. Add to that the need for a musical score and actors experienced in musical theater, and that raises the skill level.
WLT’s production was adapted by Lydia Stewart, with music and lyrics by Paul Keew.
“A Christmas Carol” tells the story of shrewd but unforgiving businessman Ebenezer Scrooge, who must learn the influence that his life has had on those around him and how he might change his ways before it’s too late.
All told from Christmas Eve to Christmas morning, Scrooge first relents to letting his employee, Bob Cratchit, take a full day off for Christmas before Scrooge is visited later that night by several spirits. They show him the past events that led him to where he is today before showing him the needs of those around him and how the future will be impacted by his life and death if he doesn’t change his ways.
In addition to Delancey, the show stars Matt Scharlau as Scrooge’s nephew, Fred; Tim Bambara as Scrooge’s former colleague Fezziwig; Arrianna Nichols as Mrs. Fezziwig and Fred’s wife, Emily; and Erin Foster as Scrooge’s former flame, Belle.
Matt Herter plays the ghost of Jacob Marley as well as Christmas Future. Joette Orndorff plays the ghost of Christmas Past and the Hag.
Alex Currie plays Fred’s son and Scrooge as a child. Ben Adams plays Young Marley and John Paul Rocha plays Scrooge as a young man.
Playing the Cratchit Family are Jonathan Ryall, as Bob; Maryanne Hayden, as Mrs. Cratchit; David Adams, as Peter, Sophia Scharlau, as Martha; and newcomers Evie Hassett and Leah Young, as Belinda and Tiny Tim, respectively.
Other featured players are Frank Cihlar, as Old Joe; Adam Breslaw, as the Beggar; and Blair Grove and Annalise Sison as party guests.
“It’s been a very, very positive experience, I would say,” Ryall said.
Returning to theater for the first time in 20 years since he acted in high school, Ryall said he’s very glad he decided to audition since it landed him the role of Bob Cratchit and introduced him to a lot of great people.
Arriving at WLT, “It was nothing but smiles, welcomes,” he said. “It’s a place I want to be.”
For more information, go to winchesterlittletheatre.org/production/a-christmas-carol.
