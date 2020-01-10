WINCHESTER — Winchester Little Theatre is taking its shows on the road.
For its January production, the community theater group is presenting eight one-act plays at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley while its theater on Boscawen Street is renovated.
“Plethora of Plays in One Act” consists of short plays divided into two groupings.
Showtimes begin tonight and continue Saturday and Sunday and the following two weekends in January.
The first group of plays will be performed Friday, Saturday and Sunday and again Jan. 25. They are:
• “The End of the Tunnel” by David S. Raine and directed by Rachel Smith
A woman retells the events of a traumatic night to her daughters.
• “A New Sunrise” by Herman Cole, directed by Betsy Arnett.
Two healthy spinster sisters decide to avoid long, lingering deaths by poisoning their wine. However, they get a bit tipsy and their plans go awry.
• “The Deserter” by Norman Beim, directed by Theresa Apple
An emotional drama about the last moments in the life of the U.S. soldier to be court-martialed and executed for desertion since the American Civil War.
• “976-LUST” by David S. Raine, directed by Roxie Orndorff
Love blooms on a phone-sex line.
The second group of plays will be performed Jan. 16, 17, 18 and Jan. 26.
The plays are:
• “Samaritan” by David S. Raine, directed by Roxie Orndorff.
A good Samaritan meets with resistance. This play is a unique look at pay-it-forward.
• “Waiting” by Ethan Coen, directed by Rachel Smith.
After death, a man waits. And waits. And waits.
• “Cruise Missile” by Jean McConnell, directed by Betsy Arnett.
Janet has never been on a cruise before but Goldie, who has considerable cruising experience, tries to become her unofficial cruise director.
• “The Actor’s Nightmare” by Christopher Durang, directed by Sally Anderson.
An accountant arrives at a theater to settle accounts and finds himself playing a vital role in three famous plays.
Selecting the one-act was “quite a long process, but I think we came up with a pretty good mix of genres,” said Roxie Orndorff, who is directing two of the plays.
Some of the one-acts are dramas, some are warm-hearted feel good plays and some are laugh-out-loud comedies. “It’s a mix each night,” Orndorff said. The plays range in length from 10 to 15 minutes to 35 minutes.
Tickets are $15 for one group of plays or $25 for both groups. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
To purchase tickets, call 540-662-3331 or go to wltonline.org.
Winchester Little Theatre is housed in a former train station at 315 W. Boscawen St. in Winchester. Renovations to the theater include removing all the seats for restoration. In addition, the new layout for the seats will provide another row of seating in the center section, although the small balcony will be gone.
“I’m so excited about our new facelift,” Orndorff said. “We’re going to be in there for the March show.”
