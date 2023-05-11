WINCHESTER — Winchester Little Theatre will open its production of “Enchanted April” on Friday. Directed by Roxie Orndorff, the Matthew Barber play is based on Elizabeth Von Arnim’s beloved novel of the 1920s. The gentle, romantic comedy of manners is set against the backdrop of a country still reeling from World War I.
“‘Enchanted April’ is a lovely story of four strong, uniquely distinct women who want to find their place, their significance and their dignity in a world dominated by men,” said Orndorff. “While each needing their own escape, they travel to Italy and ultimately turn to each other to learn about their value in an oppressive world still reeling from the effects of World War I.”
Orndorff added, “The time in Italy results in many personal revelations for each and every lady. The ability to shift our focus on what is truly important in our lives is possible, and this play gives rise to that notion. Is it enchantment that guides these changes like the title implies? Who knows?”
Noting that the first act of the play takes place in London and the second act in Genoa, Italy, Orndorff praised theater volunteers for their creative set design.
“The creation of two very different environments for our production of ‘Enchanted April’ has been a labor of love by the wonderful cooperation of designers, artists, and many helpful hands,” she said. “It is such a blessing to be a part of the WLT family.”
The play features a talented cast including Joette Orndorff as Lotty Wilton, Lauren O’Mahony as Rose Arnott, Jonathan Ryall as Mellersh Wilton, Robert Allen as Frederick Arnott, Erin Foster as Lady Caroline Bramble, Nancy Rose Cahill as Mrs. Graves, Carson Cooper as Antony Wilding, and Betsy Arnett as Costanza.
Performances at the theater, located at 315 W. Boscawen St. in Winchester, will be held May 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 26, and 27 at 8 pm, with matinees offered at 2 pm on May 14 and May 21. Tickets are $21 for adults, $19 for seniors (62 and over), and $14 for students (kindergarten through college). Tickets are available at www.winchesterlittletheatre.org.
