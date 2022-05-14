Winchester Little Theatre’s new comedy, “Chasing Manet,” boasts a large cast with surprising new roles that audiences might not have seen before.
“People will be surprised by these characters, not what they’ve come to expect from some of [the actors],” said director Theresa Apple.
The plot is set in the mid-1980s and follows an aging painter who’s losing her sight. A resident of a nursing home, she gets a roommate who’s in the early stages of dementia.
Together, the two hatch a plan to sneak out and secure a stateroom on the Queen Elizabeth II cruise ship so they can travel to Paris and see the Edouard Manet painting “Dejeuner sur l’herbe” or “Luncheon on the Grass.”
“It is definitely a comedy and in some places a farce,” Apple said.
Though the story depicts residents trying to escape from their nursing home, she said it doesn’t make fun of the residents.
Instead, it focuses on the eccentricities that you’re likely to find in a situation where people from all walks of life live together.
“It’s a light-hearted look at this situation,” Apple said. “It’s not heavy. It’s designed to give people a few laughs.”
“Chasing Manet,” by Tina Howe, is a play worth waiting for, and Apple said she’s excited it’s finally coming to the stage.
“This show was supposed to happen two years ago and then it didn’t because of COVID,” she said.
It was pushed from spring of 2020 to the fall of 2020, but then they had to postpone it again when cases started going back up around the community.
“We have had a change in most of the crew and about a third of the cast since we started,” she said. “Finally, we’re going to do this one.”
The show stars Ellen Nichols and Anne Prokopchak, plus a cast of 12 others, some of them veteran performers with Winchester Little Theatre, and some who are new. Still others are typically seen behind the scenes at WLT, Apple said.
“It’s kind of nice to have variety,” she said.
“It has quite a wide range of characters,” Apple said. “You’ve got just this really interesting mix of people and you don’t always know what’s behind them.”
The story is meant to inspire a little bit of hope, and she expects audiences will leave feeling uplifted.
“Maybe we’ve got a little more room in us for one more adventure,” Apple said.
“Chasing Manet” will run at Winchester Little Theatre, 315 W. Boscawen St., until May 28, with performances at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday and May 21. Tickets are $14 for students, $19 for seniors 62 and older and $21 for adults. The box office is open from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. For more information, call 540-662-3331 or visit winchesterlittletheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.