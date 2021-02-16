WMC Auxiliary donates wheelchairs

The Winchester Medical Center Auxiliary recently donated 12 new wheelchairs for use in the hospital's Emergency Department and main entrances. The Auxiliary supports the Mobility Project by replacing wheelchairs that are constantly in use by patients. Some of the chairs have been sent to Shenandoah University ‘s COVID 19 vaccine clinic. The ongoing purchase of wheelchairs is just one of the community projects funded by the Auxiliary.
Pictured are Jim Kent, Mobility Project team member, Kelly Miller, Volunteer Services director, and Pam Pampe, Auxiliary president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.