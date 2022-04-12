Dr. Daniel Alexander, a cardiologist and electrophysiologist with Winchester Medical Center, recently celebrated his 100th implanting of a Watchman device in the heart to help prevent stroke in certain patients with Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).
Alexander, along with Winchester Cardiology and Vascular Medicine colleagues Dr. Saif Al-Najafi and Dr. Jeffrey Skiles, leads a larger team of anesthesia, imaging and support staff, a Valley Health news release says.
The hospital has performed nearly 160 Watchman procedures on patients with AFib since they started in late 2018. Worldwide, more than 150,000 patients have received the Watchman technology
WMC is now using Watchman FLX, the second generation of the device, Alexander recently said.
“There’s always a constant evolution to improve the device,” he said.
This one is safer for patients and offers fewer complications.
Alexander is board certified in cardiology and electrophysiology and serves as chair of the WMC Electrophysiology Clinical Council.
Afib is probably the most common arrhythmia in patients older than 50, Alexander said.
It strikes both atria — the two upper cavities of the heart — and results in an irregular heart rate, creating shortness of breath and palpitations in patients. The left atria is the one most often affected.
The patients' quality of life is diminished because their shortness of breath keeps them from doing as much, he said.
Afib, which affects an estimated six million Americans, also often leads to blood clots.
The Watchman device is placed in the heart using a minimally invasive endovascular procedure, under general anesthesia, the news release says.
“The Watchman looks like a little umbrella without a handle,” Al-Najafi says in the release.
A cardiologist, he specializes in the advanced cardiac imaging used before and during the procedure.
“All the tools — and the device itself — are inserted through a small incision in the femoral vein of the leg and threaded up to the heart,” he says.
The Watchman procedure takes about an hour and patients stay in the hospital overnight, the release explains.
“Over the following weeks and months, heart tissue grows around the device, securing it in place and blocking the opening of the LAA so clots cannot escape into circulation,” it says.
The procedure is a permanent solution and won’t need replacement, it says.
The appendage closure is intended to reduce the risk of stroke in those who can’t take oral anticoagulants, Alexander said.
This was the case for Patricia Good, of Gore. Now 80, she said the Watchman device she had implanted last August after having triple-bypass surgery has so far done the trick.
“It’s doing fine,” she said on Friday.
Good, who was on Eliquis before she had her Watchman procedure, said the medication exacerbated her bleeding problems. That made her a candidate for the Watchman FLX device.
“They took me off the blood thinners, thank goodness,” Good said. “So far I’ve been doing pretty well.”
