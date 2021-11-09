WINCHESTER — The Virginia Hospital Healthcare Association stopped at Winchester Medical Center on Monday afternoon on the first day of a five-day tour of hospitals around Virginia to show appreciation to hospital workers.
The VHHA, which represents 110 hospitals, gave goodie bags to employees with a thank you card, snacks, hand sanitizer, lip balm and a copy of VHHA magazine. Ice cream bars were also given to employees outside as a video of support and thanks played in the background.
“This has been a particularly challenging 18 months to two years during the pandemic. It’s placed an incredible strain on frontline providers and caregivers and folks who work in administration and support,” said Julian Walker, VHHA's vice president of communications. “Especially early on in the pandemic when folks were staying home or working from home, these workers were showing up seven days a week to do really important public health work.”
Walker said the VHHA has done a number of things for hospitals statewide since the COVID-19 pandemic began, most of which involves operational support. He said the VHHA also works with the General Assembly on policies and waivers to support the medical field.
Monday’s expression of gratitude, though, was meant to be a visual show of support.
Hospital workers have taken hits from all sides during the pandemic, experiencing many different emotions that come with working inside hospitals. Some have been on the frontlines, dealing directly with COVID patients since the pandemic began gripping the region in March of 2020.
“I’ve been there from day one, since the first patient,” WMC housekeeping staff member Sandy Livermore said after receiving her goodie bag and ice cream. “It’s been heartbreaking. I’ve cried over people coming in.”
Livermore said when things become a little overwhelming, she finds a “quiet place” and collects her thoughts for a few minutes.
Her supervisor, Michelle Malone, who works on the third-floor critical care and telemetry unit, said understanding those emotions and working through them has been a challenge for everyone, but her staff has done a good job managing them.
It helps, too, when the community shows its support.
“The community has donated a lot. People outside of here, when they realize where you work, I’ve had people come up and say, ‘Thank you for what you do,’” Malone said. “I’m here, but it’s my team that does the real work. It means a lot to me when I can say good things about them.”
Even on what non-medical staff might consider a normal day for a health care worker, it’s important for employees in the field to understand how critical their work is, said Anne Whiteside, vice president of nursing at Winchester Medical Center.
“I think most people come here with their own intricate meaning for what they do. Helping them stay focused on what a privilege it is to serve our neighbors, our friends is important,” Whiteside said. “We get to be guests in our patients’ lives for a little split second that may be the worse moments of their life. Connecting people with that work and helping them understand that they do important things to people is the most meaningful thing.”
She said having a sense of humor and sharing laughs can help, too.
“Oftentimes we take ourselves too seriously, so this is a great time to just eat ice cream together,” Whiteside said.
In addition to Monday’s VHHA visit, Valley Health CEO Mark Nantz said Valley Health System, parent company of WMC and five other hospitals in the region, gave every employee from mid-management down an extra day off and $500 cash. Employee health insurance premiums also will not be raised for the second year in a row, and Valley Health will do its turkey giveaway again this year, giving 6,000 turkeys to employees.
Nantz said he is proud of how his staff has handled everything that has come its way in the last 18 months. “Without a doubt, we couldn't thank them enough.”
“They’ve just kept on volunteering and working through the first, second and third surge of COVID. We’re really trying to say thank you to them in a really positive way,” Nantz said, taking a break from helping hand out ice cream bars. “We walk around a lot and ask a lot of questions. The thing right now is letting employees know that we know the whole industry is shortstaffed. We’re really trying to communicate and say, ‘We hear you.’ These folks just keep giving.”
