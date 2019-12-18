WINCHESTER — Winchester Medical Center now has a robotic-assisted platform that enables doctors to perform minimally invasive lung biopsies.
On Nov. 12, the hospital’s interventional pulmonology team used the Intuitive Surgical’s ION Endoluminal System to perform WMC’s first robotic-assisted bronchoscopy, which is used to help diagnose lung disease. During the procedure, an ultra-thin, robotically-driven scope is passed down a sedated patient’s throat and into the lungs. A camera inside the robotic catheter allows the surgeons to view inside the lung from a computer screen.
Dr. Glen Bouder, an interventional pulmonologist for Valley Health, WMC’s parent company, described the robotic procedure as “the Holy Grail” for lung cancer diagnosis and called the technology “the latest and the greatest.”
Before the procedure, a CT scan is taken to create a three-dimensional reconstruction of the patient’s airways and to detect the any lesions in the lungs. During the procedure, the three-dimensional pathway is displayed on a computer screen, next to a screen displaying live camera footage inside the lung. The virtual imagery serves as a reference point for doctors as they navigate the actual lungs, Bouder explained.
Once surgeons reach the lesion, they get a tissue sample to biopsy.
According to Bouder, the robotic biopsy procedure is safer, faster, more precise and less invasive. One key advantage for patients is the ability to have a diagnosis determined in one procedure.
WMC is the first facility in the broader region to acquire the ION system, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved earlier this year to enable minimally invasive biopsies in difficult-to-reach peripheral areas of the lung. WMC is only the fourth hospital to acquire the ION robot, in addition to six clinical research sites. Bouder said the robot cost $500,000.
“It’s really amazing,” Bouder said. “We’re using a scope with a camera on it that can extend to the periphery of the lung, so we’re able to see things we’ve never seen before. It’s remarkable technology.”
WMC’s thoracic oncology team has been recently recognized by the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer for its commitment to providing patient-focused, coordinated and multidisciplinary care for those with lung cancer.
“A technological revolution is quietly taking place in thoracic surgery, and nowhere is the influence of advances in science and technology more profound than in cancer care,” Valley Health thoracic surgeon Shalini Reddy, medical director of thoracic surgery, said in a media release. “Lung cancer and esophageal cancer are the two most dreaded thoracic cancers, and these advances have the potential to change their treatment immensely.”
Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death among men and women, according to the American Cancer Society. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast and prostate cancers combined. This year, there has been an estimated 228,150 new cases of lung cancer (116,440 in men and 111,710 in women) and about 142,670 deaths from lung cancer (76,650 in men and 66,020 in women).
Bouder said it is important to diagnose lung cancer earlier, as it can be much harder to eradicate if it is detected in late stages.
