WINCHESTER — Valley Health recently awarded 14 nurses from Winchester Medical Center for achieving excellence in their field.
Among them were Brittany Helton, who was nominated by RN Stacy Moynahan for an Excellence in Nursing Research and Evidence Based Practice Award, and Christina Paxton, who was nominated by RN Tonya Rowlings for an Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award.
“It’s hard on your heart to be an ER nurse," said Helton, also a performance improvement coordinator at Winchester Medical Center. "[But] you always leave at the end of your shift knowing that you’ve made a difference in some way, usually a lot of ways."
Paxton, who joined WMC about two years ago, was in her role as clinical manager of a general medicine unit for three months when she learned that the unit was going to become a full-time COVID-19 unit.
“As a new leader with staff just starting to try and trust you, that was a difficult announcement to make,” she recalled.
She said it means a lot that her team trusted her to lead them through a pandemic and that they stuck by her side.
“It just means the world,” she said.
The Annual Nursing Excellence Awards were presented on May 12 and celebrated 14 WMC nurses “who represent exemplary professional practice, transformational leadership, structural empowerment, and new knowledge, innovations and improvements,” a Valley Health news release explains.
The winners were nominated by their peers and selected by the Nurse Practice Council, a nurse-led, 15-member council of front-line nurses who guide nursing practice at the medical center.
Valley Health Chief Nurse Executive Theresa Trivette and WMC Interim CNO Sharon Rigney presented the awards, and the nominees’ families were kept hidden to preserve the surprise until their names were read.
Helton, Paxton and 12 others were nominated and chosen from the more than 1,870 nurses that WMC has on staff.
Patients who were referred to Paxton’s unit during the pandemic were “really teetering on needing ICU care,” she said. “It was a much higher level of care. During the peak of our COVID crisis, all of the ICUs were full, not only here but in other facilities.”
They sometimes had several members of the same family hospitalized with COVID, she recalled, and they also made visitation exceptions to allow loved ones to visit the terminally ill before they succumbed to the virus.
It was a “trying time,” she said, but “the compassion and empathy never left nursing.”
A nurse since 2009, Paxton said she entered the field after her experience as a volunteer EMT and firefighter responding to the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Being there and seeing the devastation, she recalled wanting to know afterward how the victims she had helped were doing but knew that wasn’t possible. So she returned to school to become a nurse.
“I wanted to know the full story,” she said.
For Helton, it’s sometimes the small things about her job that become her favorite moments.
Helton is part of the team that’s coordinating with other departments on a campus-wide effort to rewrite policy guidelines for interacting with patients who need behavioral health intervention.
“Patients who come to the ER seeking care for behavioral health, really they come in crisis,” she said.
“I think this policy is going to make a big difference,” she said. “[It] could mean a lot to somebody who’s in crisis.”
A graduate of James Madison University, Helton has been a nurse for about eight years and in her position for about four.
Valley Health was the only place she applied to out of nursing school, she recalled.
“They really invested in me,” she said.
Other award winners were:
* Jessica Hawse, RN, Mother-Baby, who was nominated by Lauren Maust, RN, for an Excellence in Clinical Nursing Award
* Cari Billingsley, RN, 3West Surgical Telemetry, who was nominated by Mary Pierce, RN, for an Excellence in Patient Advocacy Award
* Julie Garrison, RN, who was nominated by Victoria Webb, RN, for an Excellence in T.E.A.C.H. (Teaching, Educating, Aspiring, Coaching and Helping staff) Award
* Susan Meadows, RN, GI/Endo, who was nominated by Francine Hayhurst, RN, for an Excellence in Professional Nursing for Charge RNs Award
* Daniel Kelley, RN, Surgical Telemetry, who was nominated by Hilary Greene, RN, for an Excellence in Patient Safety Award
* Victoria Webb, RN, Surgical Telemetry, who was nominated by Lori Brown, RN, for an Excellence in Innovation, Improvement or Information Award
* Daniel Wanyonyi, RN, Pulmonary/Renal, who was nominated by Melissa Shirley, RN, for an Excellence in Nursing Resiliency Award
* Jessica Griffin, RN, and Brittany Beard, RN, who were nominated by Lesley Watterson, RN, for Excellence in Facilitating Change Award
* Lori Leidenheimer, RN, Critical Care, who was nominated by Nicole Ryder, RN, for an Excellence in Novice Nursing Award
* Kim Summers, RN, Patient Advocate, who was nominated by Mary Ann O’Connor, RN, for an Excellence in Community Involvement Award
* Chelsea Wingfield, RN, Surgical Telemetry, who was nominated by Julie Garrison, RN, for an Excellence in Patient Education Award
