WINCHESTER — After nearly six months, Winchester Medical Center has resumed mammography services at its Diagnostic Center.
“It has been quite the odyssey,” Valley Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark H. Merrill said in an interview on Tuesday. Valley Health is WMC’s corporate parent.
Services were halted on Aug. 31 after an annual inspection by the American College of Radiology (ACR) questioned the quality of some mammography scans performed at the Diagnostic Center from June 2017 through August 2019. While the mammography equipment functioned properly during that period, Merrill said inspectors determined that staff had not accurately positioned or compressed some breasts, resulting in scans that were not sufficiently sharp. As a result, anyone who received a mammogram at the facility from June 2017 through August 2019 was encouraged to have her or his scan re-evaluated, or get a new scan at another Valley Health facility.
Prior to the service’s suspension, the Diagnostic Center, located at 300 Campus Blvd., had been doing approximately 550 mammograms each week. Most women have the procedure performed annually to detect cancer and other breast diseases.
When services were suspended, Valley Health established a call center to answer patients’ questions, but hospital representatives were initially limited in what they could say publicly about the suspension due to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confidentiality requirements.
That changed in mid-December when Valley Health’s corrective action plan was approved by the FDA, clearing the way for the health care provider to mail about 25,000 certified letters explaining the situation to Diagnostic Center patients.
The corrective action plan submitted to the FDA included enhanced training for Diagnostic Center staff and refresher training at Valley Health’s five other hospitals that offer mammography services — Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, West Virginia, and War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
Following successful completion of the corrective action plan, mammography services resumed at the Diagnostic Center on Monday.
“We obviously hope that patients get another mammogram as soon as possible,” Merrill said on Tuesday.
In anticipation of a large volume of mammography appointments in the coming weeks, the Diagnostic Center has hired additional staff for the next six months and brought in an on-site mobile mammography unit, he said.
Merrill admitted he was “disappointed” by the circumstances that led to suspension of the Diagnostic Center’s mammography services, as well as Valley Health’s subsequent inability to share complete information due to FDA regulations.
In a Monday press release announcing the resumption of mammography services, Merrill said: “We apologize for the uncertainty, inconvenience and, in some cases, personal stress created by this prolonged situation.
“The entire Valley Health team is eager to resume serving our patients and re-earn the trust of the community.”
“We have tried to be as transparent as we could be,” he added Tuesday. “We are a learning organization, and we are committed to continuous improvements.”
Diagnostic Center patients who want to schedule a mammography appointment are asked to call 540-536-8988.
For more information about Valley Health and its facilities and services, visit valleyhealthlink.com.
(5) comments
The number of patients a day herded through is ridiculous. Patients are not cattle. Quit treating mammography like jiffy boob. Bunch of greed it sounds like
I'm Happy about this because my wife is getting older now and she wont let me check them that often anymore.
[lol]
is valley health offering to cover the cost of these additional mammograms? i had my annual last year, was called back for a second as well as an ultrasound because they 'couldn't get good pictures' and i am still paying for the second mammogram now (thanks ridiculously high deductable). if i don't perform my job properly, i don't get paid. why should valley health?
The Winchester Medical Center/Valley Health is a not-for-profit entity that thereby avoids paying taxes. They are legally allowed to make millions upon millions of dollars of profit. They use that money, in part, to buy up medical practices and essentially all competition. In other words, they seek a monopoly on health care. Who loses? Patients, as we see by the mammography scandal. The mammography scandal occurred because they do not hire qualified people or properly train the people they hire. Why? Because that costs money! In summary, competition in health care is good for patients; however, in the Shenandoah Valley, Valley Health has killed all its competition in pursuit of profit at the expense of quality care. It should not be allowed.
