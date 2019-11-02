WINCHESTER — Valley Health System officials are optimistic that mammography services will soon be offered again at Winchester Medical Center’s Diagnostic Center.
“We’re in a waiting game,” Valley Health President and CEO Mark Merrill said in an interview on Thursday.
The Diagnostic Center at 300 Campus Blvd. stopped performing mammograms, which are used to detect diseases of the breast, on Aug. 31 after an annual inspection by the American College of Radiology (ACR), working on behalf of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), raised questions about the quality of the scans taken over the past two years.
Merrill said the mammography equipment functioned properly, but inspectors determined that staff had not accurately positioned or compressed some breasts, resulting in scans that were not sufficiently sharp. As a result, mammograms performed at Winchester Medical Center‘s Diagnostic Center during the past two years are being re-evaluated. If a physician recommends a patient get a follow-up mammogram, the procedure will be offered by Valley Health at no cost.
“The FDA has very prescribed processes that we need to follow before we communicate with patients, so we are not sending out any more information to patients until we resolve our plan with the FDA,” Merrill said.
A toll-free information hotline (888-441-5294) has been set up by Valley Health to share as much information as allowed with mammography patients. To date, Merrill said, fewer than 500 people have called.
The Diagnostic Center provides approximately 550 mammograms per week. That means an estimated 4,400 mammographies could not be performed during the eight weeks since the service was shut down.
Merrill said the inability to provide mammograms is having a definite financial impact on Valley Health, but he would not speculate on the amount of lost revenue.
Valley Health Vice President Chris Rucker said many of the people who were scheduled for mammograms after Aug. 31 will still have the procedures performed once the Diagnostic Center resumes service, so a portion of the lost revenue will be recouped in the coming months.
“The vast majority of patients that we had to reschedule have elected to wait for us to be back in service,” Merrill said.
Before mammographies can continue, Merrill said Winchester Medical Center’s Diagnostic Center must take steps to become reaccredited by the ACR, then obtain updated certification from the FDA.
“Our plan of correction was submitted to the American College of Radiology and they accepted it,” Merrill said on Thursday.
The ACR has indicated the Diagnostic Center’s reaccreditation is expected to be approved in the near future, Merrill said, and once that happens, Valley Health will take the steps necessary to regain FDA certification.
When mammography services resume at the Diagnostic Center, scans will be performed by staff members who have completed additional training in the most up-to-date techniques and standards.
“We have not taken the [Diagnostic Center’s mammography] staff out of service,” Merrill said. “We owe it to them. It wasn’t their fault we didn’t meet the standards.”
Refresher training is also being offered at Valley Health’s other healthcare facilities that offer mammography services, Merrill said, just to ensure there are no further issues with improperly positioned patients.
“We’re making sure that all of our staff, not just the one in Winchester, are up to date on contemporary standards,” he said. “We brought in an outside expert who is a national trainer for following the ACR guidelines.”
This is the second time this year that Valley Health has had issues with mammographies. On April 3, the ACR and FDA revoked the ability of Page Memorial Hospital’s Family Medicine in Shenandoah to perform the scans.
In that situation, Merrill said, Valley Health was installing new equipment at an affiliated medical practice and inspectors discovered the scanning device was faulty.
“We’ve withdrawn that model from the doctors’ offices,” Merrill said, and decided to offer mammographies in that region at Page Memorial Hospital.
“We take the safety and health of our patients seriously,” he said. “When we resume service [at the Diagnostic Center], we want to make sure they have the confidence and trust to know we’re doing it right.”
Valley Health is a Winchester-based, not-for-profit healthcare provider that operates six hospitals — Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va., and War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, W.Va. — as well as Urgent Care clinics, physician practices, medical transport services and a retail pharmacy. It serves a population of 500,000 people in northwest Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia and southwest Maryland. For more information, visit valleyhealthlink.com.
