WINCHESTER — Leo Copeland Davis made history as soon as he was born Wednesday morning.
He became not only the first baby born at Winchester Medical Center (WMC) in 2020, but also the first one to be born there in the new decade.
His proud parents are Jen and Josh Davis of Front Royal. He’s the couple’s first child.
Leo was born at exactly 4 a.m., weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces, Josh Davis said.
“We’ve been trying for about five years” to have a baby, he said, so “we’re pretty darn excited” to finally have one.
“It’s kind of surreal that he’s finally here,” said Jen Davis, 39.
Yet “it’s kind of terrifying,” too, she laughed.
“I guess all new parents feel that way,” added Josh Davis, 38. In terms of parenting experience, “everything’s new. We don’t have any practice.”
The Davises came to Winchester for Leo’s birth because Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal no longer delivers babies.
“The nurses and doctors here are absolutely wonderful,” Jen Davis said, adding that she recommends WMC to everyone.
Her due date was Jan. 9. However, she arrived at the hospital on Monday after experiencing high blood pressure.
Jen Davis said the medical staff tried to induce labor, but it didn’t work. So doctors performed a caesarean section.
The operation caused her no problems, but she likely will be hospitalized for a couple of days as a precaution, she said.
At home, the Davises have a 10-year-old Labrador retriever named Gus. They believe their baby and dog will get along well together, and they look forward to introducing them.
With both a human child and a canine child to care for now, they aren’t sure whether they will try to have another baby.
“It depends on what nature holds” for us, Jen Davis said.
WMC provides a complimentary gift basket to the parents of its first babies each year, according to Carol Weare, public relations manager for Valley Health, the hospital’s parent firm.
