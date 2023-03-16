WOA at 50

Holding a large pair of scissors, doctors Winston Cameron (from left) Thomas Wise (center) and George White cut a ceremonial ribbon Tuesday to mark the 50th anniversary of Winchester Orthopaedic Associates in Winchester. The practice is located at 128 Medical Circle.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

