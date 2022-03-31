WINCHESTER — A man is accused of badly beating his girlfriend on Tuesday.
At 11:33 p.m., police were called to the apartment where Derek Carroll Pingley lives in the 100 block of Brigstock Drive, according to Deputy Derek Anthony Scanlon's criminal complaint. The girlfriend, who has a child with Pingley, said when she returned home around 11:15 p.m., they argued. The woman, who Scanlon said had bruises on her cheek, right arm and around her ears, said Pingely pushed her into the kitchen wall, struck her in the head several times, and then choked her until she nearly lost consciousness. The woman complained of severe head pain, and paramedics said she had a large skull contusion.
After the alleged assault, the woman said Pingley fled toward Airport Road which borders Brigstock. The 28-year-old Pingley was arrested and charged with unlawful wounding, strangulation and assault and battery of a family member. He is free on a $5,000 bond and due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 10:30 a.m. on July 18.
