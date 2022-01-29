STEPHENSON — When Sara Merchant’s grandmother inherited her father’s house, she promised him that she would pay off the home and try to keep it in the family.
Now Merchant, 37, is continuing her grandmother’s promise by recently moving her children and grandson into the home in Stephenson that has now housed six generations of her family.
The house was built around 1950, and her great-grandparents, Nettie and Elmer Dorsey, who married in Winchester in 1929, moved there in 1952.
“It was a little, tiny house and it since has had additions added onto it,” Merchant said.
Her grandmother, Thelma “Jean” Perkins, the second of the Dorsey’s nine children, inherited the house after the oldest son married and moved to Arkansas. When Perkins passed away in 2019, Merchant stepped up to keep the family legacy going.
“It wasn’t left to me,” she said. “We had the opportunity to purchase it … from the estate.”
The timing was perfect, she said, since she and her husband, Brian, who had been renting in Front Royal, were looking into buying a house anyway.
Her mother, uncle, aunt and sister had their own houses, so Merchant jumped at the chance to move into the family home.
“Oh my God, I would love to have my grandmother’s house,” she recalled thinking.
“It’s very sentimental to the family that I get to repair it and keep it in the family,” she said.
The house sits on about five acres along Woods Mill Road in northern Frederick County, and both the house and yard need a lot of work, she said.
“It’s unique,” Merchant said. “It’s a six-bedroom home. It’s just really, really unique and interesting.”
With three additions, she said, “It has so much family history. … My great-uncles together built on the first addition. So it has personal touches.”
Immediate plans include fixing the porch and putting down hardwood floors, but Merchant said that no one thing sticks out to her as the most exciting change.
“I’m excited to fix it all,” she said.
Though focused on the future, Merchant said her past is also in that house.
“Not only did my grandmother live here, her entire life pretty much, my mother and uncle were raised here and then me and my sister lived here off and on,” Merchant said.
“It’s always been home,” she said. “It was like our family home that we were raised in.”
Now living there again, Merchant shares the house with her husband and four children, ages 21, 20, 18 and 15, along with her grandson, 1½, and her great-uncle.
“There’s eight of us here,” she said.
What she looks forward to most is continuing family holidays there.
“That’s my favorite memories of being here is holidays with the family,” she said.
Besides that, she’ll do what she can to keep the house for her descendants.
“It’s what my grandmother would have wanted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.