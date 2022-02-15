WINCHESTER — A Wardensville, West Virginia, woman has been charged with felony second-degree murder for allegedly dealing heroin to man who fatally overdosed on Sept. 17, 2020.
Police said they received a phone call from a woman who told them Wilson Warner Cropp III had overdosed, according to a search warrant affidavit written by Winchester Police Department Lt. Matthew J. Bielecki. Cropp was found dead in his Indian Alley home with a syringe and spoon near him. Bielecki said he called the woman back and determined that she was Britney Hope Barr.
“Barr admitted to being at the scene [with Cropp] and admitted to officers that they used heroin,” Bielecki wrote. “Sgt. Bielecki is familiar with Barr and knows Barr to use and sell narcotics. Officers reviewed video from the parking garage and observed Barr leave the area around 7:04 a.m., but she didn’t call 911 until 7:57 a.m.”
Besides second-degree murder, Barr, of the 500 block of Sanfield Road, was indicted on Tuesday by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on a fentanyl distribution charge. The 30-year-old Barr’s criminal record includes convictions for heroin possession, possession with intent to distribute and driving while intoxicated.
Heather D. Hovermale, Winchester commonwealth’s attorney, wouldn’t comment on specifics of the case on Tuesday. However, speaking in general terms, she said charging someone locally in a deadly overdose is rare. Prosecutors take several factors into consideration when considering whether to file murder charges. They include the relationship between the suspect and victim, drug use and the level of drug dealing by the suspect, and the conduct of the suspect before, during and after the deadly overdose.
“We look at each case on an individual basis and determine culpability based on the facts of the case,” said Hovermale, who has worked for the office since 2012 and took office as commonwealth’s attorney in January.
Cropp, 33, was one of nearly 400 people to fatally overdose in the last decade in the Lord Fairfax Health District.
Cropp, a physical fitness enthusiast and trainer, had struggled with addiction the last several years, but graduated in April of 2020 from the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court. Drug court team members said he was well-liked and his death was deeply upsetting to drug court defendants and team members.
