CLEAR BROOK — A Frederick County man narrowly missed being shot by a neighbor around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
The man said he was walking down a ramp outside of his house in the 200 block of Sojourner Lane to meet his wife when he heard a whizzing sound, according to a Wednesday email from Sheriff Lenny Millholland. The man then found a .22 caliber bullet hole in the side of his house.
Deputies determined the bullet was fired from a yard in the 1600 block of Brucetown Road. Millholland said resident Makenah Kimberly Parker told deputies she was shooting at a tree stump in her yard with a .22-caliber rifle. It was unclear why Parker was allegedly shooting at the stump.
Parker, 22, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm. She is due in Frederick General District Court at 1 p.m. on Nov. 22.
