WINCHESTER — For the first time in the history of Winchester, a person has been convicted of murder after giving drugs to someone who overdosed and died, according to Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Hovermale.
Britney Hope Barr, a resident of Wardensville, West Virginia, who turned 32 on Friday, was found guilty by a Winchester Circuit Court jury on Thursday of felony homicide and distribution of fentanyl. The jury needed just one hour and 44 minutes to concur on the convictions.
According to Hovermale, Barr distributed a lethal combination of fentanyl and etizolam to Wilson "Warner" Cropp III on Sept. 17, 2020. In the hours that followed, Barr became aware that Cropp was overdosing in his Indian Alley home but, instead of seeking help immediately, she took his phone — which contained evidence of Barr's intent to give him the narcotics — and fled to West Virginia, at which time she called 911 and reported the overdose using a fake identity.
Winchester Police Lt. Matthew J. Bielecki wrote in a search warrant affidavit that when Cropp was found in his home, he was unresponsive and there were a syringe and spoon nearby. Given the delay in reporting the incident and the difficulty first responders had in finding Cropp due to insufficient information provided by Barr, Hovermale said, the 33-year-old Winchester man could not be revived and was pronounced dead a few hours after using Barr's narcotics.
This was not the first time Barr's drug dealing got her in trouble with the law. According to court documents, she has a lengthy record dating back to Jan. 12, 2012, that includes two convictions for dealing drugs and another three for possessing them. Barr's criminal history over the past decade also includes convictions for failing to appear in court, driving under the influence and driving without a license.
On Jan. 11, while waiting to stand trial in Winchester Circuit Court, Barr was sentenced in Frederick County Circuit Court for possession and a probation violation. She was given a prison term of six years and six months, but five years was suspended. Barr was also given an extra five years of supervised probation, which she'll begin serving upon her release.
That release could be a long time coming, though. According to Hovermale, Barr faces a maximum of 80 years in prison when she is sentenced on June 23 by Winchester Circuit Court Judge Brian M. Madden.
Barr was prosecuted by Winchester Assistant Commonwealth's Attorneys Matthew Endres and Douglas White. On Friday, Endres said he was pleased with the jury's guilty verdicts.
