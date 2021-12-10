WINCHESTER — A woman who insisted she was mentally unfit to be prosecuted for hiding a homicide victim’s body will serve up to five years.
Clara Ann Perdue, 38, pleaded guilty in Frederick Circuit Court Thursday to concealment of a body. She helped Larry Lee Mullenax III hide the body of Sarah Michelle Curran in a homeless encampment by 700 Baker Lane in Frederick County on July 16-17, 2020.
Curran, 22, was a Handley High School graduate. Curran, who had Asperger's syndrome, was known for her generosity and outgoing nature. Her mother previously told The Winchester Star that her daughter had dated Mullenax and he had been abusive to her and taken advantage of her disability.
Mullenax, who is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, faces up to 50 years after pleading guilty to first-degree murder on March 30.
Curran, Mullenax and Perdue were living at the encampment when he killed Curran. As Perdue stood by, Mullenax choked and stabbed Curran, then tried to drown her in a cooler before hitting her head with a rock. Heather D. Enloe, an assistant county commonwealth's attorney, told Judge Alexander R. Iden that Perdue helped Mullenax put Curran's body in a sleeping bag, move it into the woods and cover it with towels.
Curran's body was found on July 23, 2020 and Mullenax and Perdue quickly confessed. Police said Mullenax had been bragging on Facebook Messenger about killing Curran and Perdue told them he discussed "getting rid of her" several weeks before killing her. An encampment resident told The Star Mullenax said after the killing that he planned to leave town after using Curran's bank card to withdraw money.
The plea came after a February hearing where Perdue said she had been born with a mental disability and was "borderline mentally retarded." She was sent to a state psychiatric hospital to restore her mental competency for trial.
However, a psychologist who evaluated her at the Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville concluded restoration wasn't necessary, according to court documents. The psychologist found Purdue was “exaggerating and feigning deficits in factual and rational understanding” to avoid prosecution.
Before Perdue pleaded, Iden disclosed he knew Curran because they attended the same church. He said he didn't believe it would affect his ability to be fairly sentence Perdue.
After briefly consulting with Perdue, defense attorney Thomas Lemuel Fox said she was comfortable with Iden handling the sentence. The charge of body concealment calls for up to five years imprisonment and there are no state sentencing guideline recommendations for it.
The sentence includes time served for Perdue, who has been incarcerated since July 31, 2020. Upon release, she will be on three years of supervised probation. She was also ordered to pay $2,362 in restitution.
