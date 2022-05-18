WINCHESTER — A driver confessed to running over his ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute on Tuesday, according to police.
The woman was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The incident occurred around 4:05 p.m. on Packer Street near the York Avenue intersection off Valley Avenue.
The woman identified the driver as city resident Tyren Mc’Neil Gay, according to police Officer G.M. Jimenez’s criminal complaint. Gay was questioned at his home in the 500 block of Fremont Street about 40 minutes after the incident. After being read his Miranda warning against self-incrimination, he said he’d driven to the woman’s home to retrieve his belongings and an argument ensued. He said the woman was standing outside the driver’s side of his 2002 Lexus in which he was sitting.
Gay said after the woman punched him in the left side of the face, he started to drive off while she held on to the side of the window before falling under the Lexus.
“Gay stated he felt the bump of the vehicle as it ran over [the woman’s] body,” Jimenez wrote. “Gay proceeded to leave the scene and drive to his residence.”
Gay, 21, was charged with hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident. He is free on a $3,000 bond and due in Winchester General District Court at 8:30 a.m. on June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.