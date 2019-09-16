Driver Sheryl Suarez was seriously injured in a crash in the 3100 block of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 522), about a half-mile north of Ronner Lane, around noon on Friday, according to a news release on Saturday from Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman. He said Suarez, 48, of Winchester, was northbound in a 1995 Chevrolet Prism on Northwestern Pike when she swerved to the right off the roadway and collided with an embankment and tree before overturning.
Lt. Warren Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office traffic division commander, said on Sunday that firefighters had to extricate Suarez from the rear window of the Prism.
Coffey said Suarez, who was wearing a seat belt, was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center. In a follow-up email on Sunday, he said Suarez was estimated to be driving 65 mph. The speed limit where the crash occurred is 55 mph.
Coffey said charges against Suarez are pending, but didn’t say what they will be.
