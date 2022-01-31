WINCHESTER — Long haul trucker Mario Oquendo was in Iowa when his ex-fiancée Frances Jeanette Duran Morales called him around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday to say her townhouse in the 100 block of Ridge Court in Frederick County was on fire and she was trapped in her third-floor bedroom.
Oquendo said Duran Morales told him she awoke and smelled smoke. Oquendo put Duran Morales on hold and called his brother in Winchester who called 911. Meanwhile, Duran Morales was choking from smoke and panicking.
“She said, ‘Tell everybody I love them. I’m going to die here,’” Oquendo said on Monday. “I was telling her over the phone in Spanish, ‘Wake up. It’s not time to die. Get out of there.’”
Oquendo said before Duran Morales passed out, she put her phone on speaker. He continued to yell over the phone hoping the sound of his voice might assist firefighters in locating Duran Morales. The last thing he heard on the phone was firefighters screaming to identify themselves as they entered the bedroom.
Duran Morales, 41, was in critical condition at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Monday evening, according to trauma center staff. Oquendo said her condition has improved slightly since being hospitalized and she is breathing on her own.
The response to the fire was delayed due to 911 not being called immediately, according to county Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak. At 12:38 a.m., Oquendo’s brother called Winchester Emergency Communications which transferred the call to Frederick County Public Safety Communications, according to Tamara Perez, county public safety communications director. At 12:43 a.m., county firefighters were dispatched and the first firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:52 a.m.
As firefighters were arriving, four county Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the patio in the rear of the townhouse, according to Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, county Sheriff’s Office spokesman. They were spraying the fire with fire extinguishers in an attempt to get to Duran Morales, but the flames were too heavy and the smoke too thick. Neighbors Debbie Meilinger and Brian Ritter said they each provided deputies with a fire extinguisher.
Meilinger, who lives next door, said deputies smashed the patio windows and kicked in the door to ventilate the fire and try to rescue Duran Morales. Meilinger said she could see the flames and smoke when she handed over her fire extinguisher.
Majchrzak said four firefighters, wearing self-contained breathing apparatus, entered the home and removed Duran Morales through the patio and treated her for smoke inhalation. She was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center before being flown to Baltimore. The fire, which caused about $25,000 in damage, was contained to the kitchen. The cause remains under investigation.
The 1,304-square-foot townhouse, located off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522), was built in 1996 and the total property value is $207,300, according to county property records. Morales Duran has rented the property for about 10 years, according to property owner H.B. Simpson, who said she’s a good tenant.
Meilinger, who moved into her home in 2019, described Duran Morales as friendly, hardworking, kind and respectful. She works full-time as a dental assistant in Front Royal and works weekends as a server at TGI Fridays.
Oquendo, 37, said he’s known Duran Morales for much of his life. Even though they are no longer engaged, he said they remain close. He said she’s worked seven days a week for some 20 years.
“She doesn’t deserve this, nobody does,” he said. “She’s a lovely, hardworking person and everybody loves her.”
Majchrzak said the townhouse lacked a working smoke detector. He reminded county residents who need a smoke detector to contact the Fire and Rescue Department at 540-665-6350.
“Lastly, we strongly encourage [people] of all ages to sleep with the bedroom doors closed,” Majchrzak said in an email. “It provides a layer of protection from smoke and dangerous byproducts of fire contained in the smoke.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.