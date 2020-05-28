GAINESBORO — When Don Jackson parked about 30 feet away from a burning mobile home in the 700 block of Siler Road about 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, he got out of his vehicle and called out to see if anyone was inside, but got no response.
Jackson, chief of the Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, said he started to go back to his vehicle to put on his turnout gear when something got his attention. He was unsure if a woman inside the trailer screamed or banged on an object, but Jackson realized she needed help. The woman was lying on her stomach a few feet inside the front door when he reached her.
“I dragged her a few feet out from the door and I yelled for the guys that were dragging hoses and they helped me get her the rest of the way out,” Jackson said. “The credit goes to the entire crew. That was a team effort.”
In addition to the work of firefighters, the woman benefited from the location of her home. The home is about a mile east of North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) and just about 1.5 miles from the Gainesboro fire station at 221 Gainesboro Road. It’s about a three-minute drive from the station to the home.
The woman, who lived in the home and is in her 50s, was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation. Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department officials wouldn’t identify her, citing a medical privacy law.
Jackson said when firefighters arrived, smoke was billowing from the 980-square-foot, single-wide, mobile home and flames were coming from the right of the front door. The fire was knocked down in about three minutes and extinguished in about an hour.
The fire was called in at 2:38 a.m. by the brother of the woman, according to Frederick County Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Mark Showers.
Because of their thin wood and plywood, Showers said mobile homes tend to burn faster than conventional wood-framed homes. He said the home had a working smoke alarm and it was blaring when firefighters arrived.
Showers said the cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire, which destroyed the home, caused about $85,000 damage to the structure and the woman’s belongings.
The home was built in 1995, according to county property records, and the property owner is listed as Jean C. DeHaven. The total value of the home and land is $79,600.
