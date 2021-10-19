WINCHESTER — A woman was seriously injured after police said her boyfriend beat and repeatedly stabbed her on Saturday night.
At 11:13 p.m., police responded to an attack in and outside a home in the 700 block of Kevin Court, which is off North Loudoun Street. The woman — who police said had 14 stab wounds, a broken jaw and two broken vertebrae — said Charles William Newman III stabbed her with a butcher knife. In a criminal complaint, Detective Mala B. Bansal said a witness confirmed the woman’s account.
“The witness stated that he observed Newman with the knife and he saw him stab the victim at least four times,” Bansal wrote. “He stated that he also saw him kick and punch the victim in the face.”
Deputy Police Chief Amanda R. Behan said in a Monday email that the 36-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition at Winchester Medical Center. She said the motive for the attack is believed to have been the “on again/off again relationship” between the woman and Newman.
Police arrived at 11:17 p.m. and found the woman lying on the ground outside the home. A standoff ensued after officers said Newman refused to surrender. Fearing for the safety of the couple’s young son who was inside the home, Behan said police entered the home at 12:07 a.m. Sunday and arrested Newman. The boy was uninjured and was placed in the custody of relatives.
Newman, 36, was charged with felonious assault with attempt to maim, and Behan said he may face additional charges. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Monday night. Newman is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 1.
