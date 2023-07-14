WINCHESTER — A West Virginia woman will spend 18 years in prison for giving a deadly dose of narcotics to a Winchester man.
Britney Hope Barr, 32, of the 500 block of Sanfield Road, Wardensville, West Virginia, was sentenced Friday in Winchester Circuit Court for the 2020 overdose death of 33-year-old Wilson "Warner" Cropp III in his Indian Alley apartment.
Barr said nothing during Friday morning's hearing but occasionally used a tissue to dab tears from her eyes. Afterwards, as she was being led back to her holding cell in the Joint Judicial Center, she looked toward four people seated in the back of the courtroom and said, "Love you all."
Barr was found guilty of murder and distribution of fentanyl on March 30 following a three-day jury trial in Winchester Circuit Court. Jurors needed less than two hours to reach their verdicts.
According to court records, Barr went to Cropp's Winchester apartment on Sept. 17, 2020, and provided him with a lethal combination of fentanyl and etizolam. She stayed with Cropp after he used the drugs and, in the hours that followed, realized that he was overdosing. Instead of seeking help, though, she took his phone — which contained evidence of Barr's intent to give him the narcotics — and fled to West Virginia, at which time she called 911 and reported the overdose using a fake name.
Winchester Police Lt. Matthew J. Bielecki wrote in a search warrant affidavit that when Cropp was found in his home, he was unresponsive and laying face down on the floor, and a syringe and spoon were nearby. Due to the delay in reporting the incident and the difficulty first responders had in finding Cropp due to insufficient information provided by Barr, he could not be revived.
Judge Brian M. Madden sentenced Barr in accordance to the terms of a sentencing agreement that was reached Friday morning by Winchester Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Endres and defense attorney Gregory Bowman. According to Madden, the prison term complied with the length of incarceration recommended by Virginia's sentencing guidelines.
Barr was sentenced to 40 years in prison on the murder charge and 10 years on the distribution charge, but Madden suspended all but 18 years of that time. She is also responsible for paying $4,133 in restitution to the victim's family and, following her release from custody, will be placed on supervised probation for 10 years. Additionally, Barr agreed to waive her right to appeal the jury's guilty verdict in her case.
"I don't think there's anything further I can say about this particular matter," Madden said.
According to court documents, Barr has a lengthy criminal record dating back to Jan. 12, 2012, that includes two prior convictions for dealing drugs and another three for possessing them. She has also been convicted over the past decade for failing to appear in court, driving under the influence and driving without a license.
Cropp grew up in Charlottesville and enjoyed hunting, fishing, weight lifting and training, according to his obituary, which stated, "Warner never met a stranger." He received a bachelor's degree in applied economics and statistics from Clemson University. His career in sales migrated into a successful career as a personal trainer. He left behind a large family that included his parents, Deana Anderson Cropp and Wilson Warner Cropp II of Cheriton, and 12 first cousins.
