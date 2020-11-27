WINCHESTER — Kelly Lynn Anderson apologized to Redland United Methodist Church parishioners for embezzling $66,000 while she was the church’s office manager.
“It was wrong what I did and I’m very ashamed,” Anderson said in an interview on Tuesday after pleading guilty in a plea bargain in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Anderson, 56, of the 200 block of Riverdale Circle in Stephenson, pleaded to four counts of embezzlement. She received a 16-year suspended sentence and five years of supervised probation. Anderson, who has paid back $2,000, is required to make monthly restitution payments of at least $200.
The embezzlement involved a church credit card and occurred from October 2017 until May of last year, when Anderson left her job, according to Kristen G. Zalenski, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney. Zalenski said after Anderson departed, church officials discovered the theft. They provided police with financial statements of purchases made by Anderson from the television shopping network QVC.
Anderson blamed the embezzlement on an undiagnosed bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Before the illness was diagnosed, she said she was prescribed the wrong medicine and was often in a “manic state” for a couple of years. Bipolar disorders can include impulsive behavior such as making extravagant purchases. Anderson said she bought mostly clothes, which she hoarded.
“After I did it the first time, it was like a shot of heroin,” she said. “I couldn’t stop and I couldn’t talk to anybody.”
Anderson was hired in 2014, a year when she said she was hospitalized for severe depression. In 2017, when the church changed pastors, she said she became overwhelmed with work.
“There was no one handling the finances and it all got dumped on me,” she said. “I know it sounds like a church job might be one of the wimpiest jobs ever, but it’s not. It’s one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever had.”
In October of last year, Anderson said she was hospitalized after having suicidal thoughts. She said she still struggles with coming to terms with her actions and its impact on parishioners.
“When I left there, everybody didn’t know and thought very highly of me,” she said. “And I’ve let all of those people down. It’s just horrible. That’s what bothers me the most: that I’ve let all of those people down.”
The Rev. Robert Schoeman, the church’s pastor, said on Tuesday that he was named pastor this year and didn’t have extensive knowledge of the embezzlement. Schoeman referred comments to the United Methodist Church Winchester District. The district includes 76 churches in Winchester as well as Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick and Warren counties, according to its website. The Rev. Steven J. Summers, district superintendent, didn’t return a call on Tuesday.
However, Zalenski said after the sentencing that church officials supported the plea agreement. It calls for Anderson to get mental health treatment and pay full restitution.
Zalenski said state sentencing guideline recommendations called for probation rather than jail. Anderson has no prior criminal record. In not seeking jail time, Zalenski said the court considered church officials’ wishes, Anderson’s lack of a prior record and the fact that Anderson took responsibility when questioned by police.
(2) comments
I agree with KerryKenney. It's a good example of restorative justice. I just wish these kind of restorative justice sentences were more common among racial minorities.
Undiagnosed bipolar is no joke. I am glad she was given mercy and I hope she can regain her mental health while making full restitution.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.