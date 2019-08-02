harrisonburg — Jamie Lynne Belford will spend 27 months in federal prison for embezzling $1 million from her employer, but that gives him little satisfaction.
In addition to losing his gas station equipment supply business over the embezzlement, Carlton “C.R.” Newlin said on Thursday that it makes it harder for him to pay his medical bills as he seeks a liver transplant.
Newlin, who is hoping to find an organ donor, said the loss has had a “tremendous impact” on his healthcare payments. At one point, a benefit dance was held on his behalf to help pay his health insurance premiums.
On July 24 in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, Belford pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of committing fraud and making false statements. The 40-year-old Stephens City resident was sentenced to four years and six months on the two counts, but the sentences will run concurrently, so Belford will serve 27 months.
Sentencing guidelines called for between 24 months and 30 months imprisonment, with a midpoint of 27 months, according to Belford’s attorney Gregory W. Bowman. He wouldn’t comment when asked if the punishment fit the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jed Terrien, who prosecuted the case, couldn’t be reached on Thursday.
The embezzlement occurred between 2007 and 2014, when Belford was office manager of Service Station Repair Inc. on Prosperity Drive in Frederick County.
Belford, who started working for the business in 2003, forged checks to pay for personal expenses, including forging the name of business co-owner Tracy Newlin, Carlton Newlin’s wife. Belford also withdrew money from the couple’s joint account and filed false tax returns. Court documents said she failed to report nearly $742,000 on her own taxes and owes the Internal Revenue Service $215,383.
Belford spent at least $100,000 on jewelry, according to the Newlins, who said she told them she got the money from an inheritance when a relative died. Tracy Newlin said she regrets trusting Belford.
“She was a fake friend,” Tracy Newlin said. “We were all like family. C.R. treated his employees really well. There was no reason for her to steal.”
The agreement calls for Belford to repay the Newlins and then pay the IRS. Upon release, the agreement calls for Belford to make payments of at least $200 per month. At that rate, it would take 416 years to repay the $1 million.
“It’ll just be enough to remind me of what she did,” said C.R. Newlin, who said he “tried like hell” to save the 15-employee business, which closed in 2015. “Every little bit will help, but $200 only goes so far.”
Newlin, a 49-year-old Frederick County resident, remains on a liver transplant list and said he’s ready to travel on a moment’s notice if it’s required for a transplant. Tracy Newlin said they learned on Thursday that a potential donor for her husband wasn’t a match, so they continue to wait and hope.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said. “It’s been tough.”
Why isn't she being forced to turn over all of her assets to her victim? She should be forced to live in poverty until her debts are paid!!!
