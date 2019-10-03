WINCHESTER — A Frederick County woman who admitted to letting her chihuahua starve to death in the house she moved out of has avoided jail.
In a plea bargain on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Betty Jo See, 55, pleaded guilty to animal torture. An animal abandonment charge was dropped.
See, who wouldn’t comment Wednesday, received a deferred sentence. If she maintains good behavior for a year, See will receive a one-year suspended sentence and one year of unsupervised probation.
See is forbidden from owning or possessing any companion animals while on probation. Probation terms allow for animal inspections to be conducted “without reasonable suspicion, probable cause or a warrant.”
See’s relatives contacted the Sheriff’s Office and said Chicka, a chihuahua, had died in the home at 2681 Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) after See moved out in September of last year. The emaciated dog’s body was found during an Oct. 22, 2018, search of the home by police.
Emma L. Downing, an animal control officer and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy, wrote in a criminal complaint that no food or water was found in an accessible area. The upper level of the house was filled with feces.
She might want to move to Hanoi, where cats & dogs are still butchered & eaten, where they aren't considered pets & need to be treated humanely.
Her punishment should be going through what that poor little dog went through. End of story.
For the life of me, I don’t know how this woman gets off! Imagine the last weeks of that little dogs life! She should not ever be allowed to own another animal!
And people wonder whats wrong with our country and justice system
Because our "justice" system has been taken over by liberals. This woman should be forced to starve to death. That's justice.
