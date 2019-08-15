WINCHESTER — Two Winchester women face animal cruelty charges over the death of five dogs in June.
Tammy Lynn Barr, 51, and her niece Kelly Marie Myers, 30, each of the first block of Bellview Avenue, were charged on Friday. Barr was charged with three counts each of cruelty to animals and inadequate animal care and two counts each of no dog license and no rabies vaccination. Myers was charged with two counts each of animal cruelty, inadequate animal care, failure to pay a dog license and no rabies vaccination.
In an email on Wednesday, Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan wrote that officers responded to Barr and Myers' home on June 16. The women called police to report five dogs they were caring for or had custody of had died between June 10-16.
Behan said two of the dead dogs had been buried in the backyard, which was covered with dog feces. The email didn't say where the other dogs were buried. Two live dogs and eight cats were also living in the home.
In a criminal complaint, Cpl. Andrea D. Enke wrote that Myers said two of the dogs belonged to her and two were owned by Barr. The other dead dog belonged to a relative. Myers said the dogs experienced bloody diarrhea and vomiting and stopped drinking and eating before dying.
Barr and Myers are scheduled to be arraigned in Winchester General District Court at 10 a.m. on Sept. 6.
